Carrie Underwood Fans Claim She Was 'Sabotaged' After Music Malfunction at Donald Trump's 2025 Inauguration: 'So Awkward'
Carrie Underwood fans were left frustrated as the country star awkwardly waited to start singing during technical difficulties at President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.
The "Before He Cheats" artist had been preparing to sing "America the Beautiful" on stage when the music abruptly cut off for roughly 30 seconds to a minute. Following the music malfunction, she encouraged the audience to sing along with her if they knew the words instead.
The unexpected moment was quickly the hot topic on X, formerly known as Twitter, as fans claimed someone had purposely attempted to ruin her performance.
One social media user wrote, "Uhhhhh someone sabotaging Carrie Underwood?" and another fan added, "That was so awkward. Carrie Underwood is a queen."
A third person penned, "Okay, raise your hand if you think they sabotaged Carrie Underwood on purpose?"
A fourth user agreed, "Carrie Underwood going acapella when inept government IT sabotages her soundtrack is absolutely beautiful and symbolic of the American resolve to overcome!"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Underwood faced backlash from Trump critics for choosing to perform at his inauguration.
One frustrated X user said, "It's incredibly outrageous that Carrie Underwood would show up to play at Trump's inauguration. How can someone who has become famous thanks to the support of millions of people, including a large part of the liberal public, choose to associate herself with a president who has sown so much hatred and division in the country?"
However, The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg — who has repeatedly made critical comments about President Trump throughout his campaign — defended her decision.
"If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform some place, I believe [she has] the same right. I have to support," she claimed on an episode of the hit chat-fest earlier this month. "It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested in what I won't be watching, but that's just me."
Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed others should hesitate to "cancel people's livelihood because we don't like their politics." She added, "If you have a problem, you register your complaint by not downloading her songs and not going to her shows."