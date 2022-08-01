Not Having It Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping.
According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo.
The redheaded comedian interjected and yelled "No" — mainly due to COVID-19 protocols — before Goldberg could give the woman an answer herself. However, the Oscar winning actress did end up taking a safe, socially distanced selfie with the eager audience member.
But Behar was not thrilled with the decision. “Look at what you started!” the former Joy Behar: Say Anything! star allegedly screamed at the woman.
The meltdown comes days after Goldberg and Behar got themselves in hot water when they referred to conservative group Turning Point USA, which was organized at a political summit, as "Nazis" on air.
"Neo-Nazis were out there in front of the conference with antisemitic slurs and, you know, the Nazi swastika and a picture of a so-called Jewish person with exaggerated features, just like Goebbels did during the Third Reich," Behar stated during the Monday, July 25, episode.
Later that week, Turning Point USA sent ABC News a cease and desist letter, threatening legal action against The View if they failed to issue a retraction and apology.
As OK! previously reported, producers behind the scenes laid down the law with both ladies about what they said on air. "The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable," an insider spilled.
"Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on," the source explained. "Whoopi and Joy’s outrageous comments were flagged by lawyers right away in real-time. Yet, they continued."
