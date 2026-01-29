What Happened to Joy Behar? 'The View' Star, 83, Misses Fourth Straight Episode of Talk Show

Article continues below advertisement

Is Joy Behar OK? The star has missed four straight episodes of The View, with her last appearance on the show being Friday, January 23. Whoopi Goldberg addressed her costar's absence on the Thursday, January 29, installment of the show.

Joy Behar Hasn't Appeared on 'The View' This Entire Week

"I know you see that Joy isn't here today. She'll be back next week," the Ghost actress shared. "You noticed she wasn't here. You knew we weren't lowering her down from the ceiling," Goldberg joked, to which Alyssa Farah Griffin quipped, "Although we should do that." "But she'll be back," Goldberg added. Two days before that, the co-hosts revealed Behar wasn't "feeling well," though they have yet to share what she's sick with. Behar usually doesn't appear on the Monday edition of the program.

Is the Talk Show Getting Canceled?

Any time one of the co-hosts takes an extended break from the show, cancelation rumors immediately follow — though the cast always brush off the gossip. "A lot of my friends thought we were canceled. I’m still employed," Griffin shared in a 2025 interview. "People love us. I have seen the fansters, I have seen how we packed out a live studio audience, and people want to come and see us. But there are people who love to hate us, and to be honest, as long as you are tuning in, I don’t personally mind."

Sara Haines admitted she's also shocked when people ask about the show being axed. “They’re like, ‘Their show got canceled?' Wait, what, like we got canceled? We’re just in hiatus!" she explained. "Also, you could research it. We get a production schedule in the fall," Haines pointed out. "I already know what it looks like. So, to know it’s been out there and then that happened? I was like, ‘Wow! You really can’t comprehend anything.’ And I had a few people ask me, ‘So everything’s okay?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, wait, why? What happened?’"

The FCC Lashes Out at 'The View'

