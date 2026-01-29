or
What Happened to Joy Behar? 'The View' Star, 83, Misses Fourth Straight Episode of Talk Show

Jan. 29 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Is Joy Behar OK?

The star has missed four straight episodes of The View, with her last appearance on the show being Friday, January 23.

Whoopi Goldberg addressed her costar's absence on the Thursday, January 29, installment of the show.

Joy Behar Hasn't Appeared on 'The View' This Entire Week

Photo of Joy Behar missed every day of 'The View' this week due to a mystery illness.
Joy Behar missed every day of 'The View' this week due to a mystery illness.

"I know you see that Joy isn't here today. She'll be back next week," the Ghost actress shared.

"You noticed she wasn't here. You knew we weren't lowering her down from the ceiling," Goldberg joked, to which Alyssa Farah Griffin quipped, "Although we should do that."

"But she'll be back," Goldberg added.

Two days before that, the co-hosts revealed Behar wasn't "feeling well," though they have yet to share what she's sick with. Behar usually doesn't appear on the Monday edition of the program.

Is the Talk Show Getting Canceled?

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg said Behar will be back the following week.
Whoopi Goldberg said Behar will be back the following week.

Any time one of the co-hosts takes an extended break from the show, cancelation rumors immediately follow — though the cast always brush off the gossip.

"A lot of my friends thought we were canceled. I’m still employed," Griffin shared in a 2025 interview. "People love us. I have seen the fansters, I have seen how we packed out a live studio audience, and people want to come and see us. But there are people who love to hate us, and to be honest, as long as you are tuning in, I don’t personally mind."

Photo of The costars know that audiences always assume the show got canceled whenever they take a hiatus.
The costars know that audiences always assume the show got canceled whenever they take a hiatus.

Sara Haines admitted she's also shocked when people ask about the show being axed.

“They’re like, ‘Their show got canceled?' Wait, what, like we got canceled? We’re just in hiatus!" she explained.

"Also, you could research it. We get a production schedule in the fall," Haines pointed out. "I already know what it looks like. So, to know it’s been out there and then that happened? I was like, ‘Wow! You really can’t comprehend anything.’ And I had a few people ask me, ‘So everything’s okay?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, wait, why? What happened?’"

The FCC Lashes Out at 'The View'

Photo of The FCC previously scolded the ABC series for being anti-Donald Trump.
The FCC previously scolded the ABC series for being anti-Donald Trump.

The show came under scrutiny in 2025 after Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr claimed the series could face "consequences" for their constant anti-Donald Trump rhetoric.

"It's entirely possible that there's issues over there. Stepping back, this broader dynamic, once President Trump has exposed these media gatekeepers and smashed this facade, there's a lot of consequences," he stated. "I think the consequences of that aren't quite finished."

"It's time for America's legacy broadcasters to return to promoting the public interest," declared Carr.

