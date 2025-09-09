'The View' Cast Reacts to Rumors the Show Was Canceled: 'People Love Us'

Article continues below advertisement

The ladies of The View are shutting down buzz that their show got the axe. During the Season 29 premiere on Monday, September 8, the co-hosts set the record straight after rumors spread online that ABC had pulled the plug during their July hiatus.

Source: TheView/YouTube

“A lot of my friends thought we were canceled. I’m still employed. People love us. I have seen the fansters, I have seen how we packed out a live studio audience, and people want to come and see us,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said in an interview with an outlet. She added, “But there are people who love to hate us, and to be honest, as long as you are tuning in, I don’t personally mind. From its inception, the show was made [to be] iconic.”

Source: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube

Sara Haines admitted she was just as surprised to hear the whispers. “They’re like, ‘Their show got canceled?’” she exclaimed. “Wait, what, like we got canceled? We’re just in hiatus!” She added, “Also, you could research it. We get a production schedule in the fall. I already know what it looks like. So, to know it’s been out there and then that happened? I was like, ‘Wow! You really can’t comprehend anything.’ And I had a few people ask me, ‘So everything’s okay?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, wait, why? What happened?’”

'The View' co-hosts are back LIVE to kick off season 29! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ARrefurSnV — The View (@TheView) September 8, 2025

Source: The View/YouTube

Sunny Hostin reminded fans of the show’s staying power. “Hey, it’s 29 years, baby. We are not going anywhere,” she said proudly. Ana Navarro gushed about the gig, adding, “We have what I think is the best job on TV.”

Joy Behar, never one to hold back, shared her thoughts on being censored. “What I say to threats of being canceled is that we are still living in the United States of America. We still have the First Amendment. And I love exercising it. I always have,” she explained.

Source: The View/YouTube

Whoopi Goldberg kept it straightforward, telling viewers that everybody is entitled to their opinion, and if The View is “not your cup of tea, watch something else.” “I’m to the point where I don’t care. I know what I am supposed to be doing, and that’s what I try to fulfill,” she ranted.

Griffin chimed in again, noting the show thrives on hard debates. “We don’t shy away from tough topics. We’re doing politics, everything that people are talking about, and there can be times that it’s challenging to talk about,” she said, adding that the co-hosts are sharing their “authentic voices,” and “occasional clashes” are completely normal.”

The latest round of cancelation chatter started after the show’s recent tirade against the Trump administration. On July 23, Behar suggested Trump was “jealous” of former President Barack Obama. “Obama is everything that he is not,” Behar said, describing Obama as “trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green’s song ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it.”

Source: @TheView/X;MEGA

That same day, a White House spokesperson fired back, hinting that the ABC show was on its way out. “It’s no surprise that The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air,” Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers said, calling Behar “an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”