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Joy Behar and 'The View' Faces Claims of Partisan Abuse and Token Conservative Representation in ABC Court Battle

Split photo of Joy Behar and 'The View'
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar and 'The View' faced partisan bias claims in an ongoing legal fight involving ABC and the FCC.

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Sept. 29 2026, Published 3:56 a.m. ET

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Joy Behar and The View faced accusations of "partisan abuse" and limited conservative representation as Republican groups backed the Federal Communications Commission in its legal battle with ABC.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee and National Republican Congressional Committee filed a 27-page brief on September 28 in federal court.

Based on the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, it argues that ABC’s political programming supported the FCC’s decision to place eight ABC-owned stations into early license-renewal proceedings.

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Republican Groups Targeted 'The View'

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Image of 'The View' was cited by Republican committees as showing an 'explicit partisan bent' in their court filing.
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

'The View' was cited by Republican committees as showing an 'explicit partisan bent' in their court filing.

The Republican committees stated The View showed an "explicit partisan bent" and claimed the program was designed to promote Democratic political figures.

The groups pointed to the show’s panel structure and cited comments from producer Brian Teta about Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked in President Donald Trump's White House.

Teta described Griffin's role on the panel in a way the committees said showed the political makeup of the show was deliberate.

The filing also questioned whether the strategist's criticism of Trump represented meaningful conservative representation on the program.

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Joy Behar's Comments Entered The Filing

Image of Joy Behar faced scrutiny over past comments about conservative guests on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar faced scrutiny over past comments about conservative guests on 'The View.'

Behar was also mentioned in the brief over past comments about the show’s conservative guests.

The committee cited remarks in which she discussed why some conservatives may not appear on The View and addressed the type of guests the program looks for.

Behar said conservatives were "afraid" to appear on The View and referenced the "certain caliber of guest" the show seeks.

The filing added a pointed argument about the availability of Republican guests.

"It beggars belief that the party that presently controls all three branches of the federal government lacks guests interesting enough for The View," the filing said.

The committees also referenced Republican figures who appeared on the show, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Vice President JD Vance, while arguing that conservative-aligned voices received significantly less exposure historically.

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ABC Continues First Amendment Fight

Image of ABC faced a legal dispute with the FCC over proceedings involving eight ABC-owned stations.
Source: MEGA

ABC faced a legal dispute with the FCC over proceedings involving eight ABC-owned stations.

The claims came as ABC and Disney continued their legal battle with the FCC over the agency’s decision involving eight ABC-owned stations.

ABC argued that the accelerated license-renewal proceedings were retaliatory and tied to political criticism of the network. The FCC disputed that characterization and defended the proceedings as part of its regulatory authority.

ABC also filed a separate response on September 28 after the government sought to strike supplemental evidence submitted by the network.

Image of Brendan Carr faced scrutiny over evidence ABC said showed 'retaliatory animus.'
Source: MEGA

Brendan Carr faced scrutiny over evidence ABC said showed 'retaliatory animus.'

The network argued that the evidence was proper rebuttal material, including exhibits it said showed FCC Chairman Brendan Carr's "retaliatory animus."

ABC further maintained that additional evidence supported its claims concerning Trump's statements targeting the network, arguing they went beyond political criticism and reflected efforts to punish ABC over coverage the administration disliked.

The Republican committees maintained that FCC enforcement did not constitute First Amendment retaliation and argued broadcasters using public spectrum must meet federal public-interest obligations.

To date, the federal court hasn't made a determination that The View, Behar, or ABC participated in the claimed partisan misconduct.

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