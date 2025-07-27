White House Fires Back at Joy Behar's Trump Comments Amid 'The View' Controversy
Joy Behar stirred the pot on The View when she suggested that Donald Trump harbors jealousy toward Barack Obama because Trump lacks Obama's charisma, fitness and seemingly perfect life.
In response to Behar's comments, the White House issued a pointed statement, indicating that The View could be "pulled off the air."
The exchange escalated after Trump charged Obama with attempting a coup, remarks that provoked an unusual response from the president himself. Whoopi Goldberg introduced a segment on this topic during the episode, where Behar fired back, saying, "First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6? Who was that again? That was not Obama."
This comment alluded to the January 6, 2021, insurrection, primarily involving Trump supporters.
Behar continued, "The thing about him is he's so jealous of Obama because Obama is everything that he is not: trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green's song 'Let's Stay Together' better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It's driving him crazy."
White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers didn't hold back in a statement forwarded to an outlet. He labeled Behar as an "irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," claiming that the show has "hit the lowest ratings" in recent years. He further advised Behar to "self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump's historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air."
Although The View did not specifically address Rogers' remarks, a spokesperson pointed to viewership statistics indicating that the program is experiencing a rise in total viewers, particularly among women aged 18 to 49. According to them, The View ranks No. 1 in households and total viewers among all network daytime talk shows for the fifth consecutive season.
This clash comes on the heels of controversy surrounding the abrupt cancelation of Stephen Colbert's The Late Show, amid CBS parent company Paramount Global's proposed sale to Skydance Media, a transition requiring approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
FCC chair Brendan Carr later chimed in, tweeting that "the partisan left's ritualistic wailing and gnashing of teeth over Colbert is quite revealing," insinuating they are treating the situation as if they were losing a loyal Democratic spokesperson.
Later during the show, Behar suggested that Obama should consider legal action against Trump for his comments, with legal expert Sunny Hostin echoing her sentiments.
"I agree with you on that," Hostin said. "Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think Michelle Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think the fact that Malia graduated from Harvard still lives rent-free in his head. It's just the very swag that Obama has that he will never have."
In contrast, Barack's team swiftly responded to Trump's accusations, labeling them as "bizarre allegations" that serve as "a weak attempt at distraction."
Patrick Rodenbush, a spokesman for Barack, emphasized to The New York Times, "Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes."