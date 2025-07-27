or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > joy behar
OK LogoPolitics

White House Fires Back at Joy Behar's Trump Comments Amid 'The View' Controversy

Composite Photos of Joy Behar and Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Joy Behar said Donald Trump was 'jealous' of Barack Obama during a heated moment on 'The View,' prompting a scathing comment from the White House.

Profile Image

July 27 2025, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar stirred the pot on The View when she suggested that Donald Trump harbors jealousy toward Barack Obama because Trump lacks Obama's charisma, fitness and seemingly perfect life.

In response to Behar's comments, the White House issued a pointed statement, indicating that The View could be "pulled off the air."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of 'The View' Cohosts
Source: The View/YouTube

Taylor Rogers warned that ‘The View’ could be ‘the next to be pulled off air.’

Article continues below advertisement

The exchange escalated after Trump charged Obama with attempting a coup, remarks that provoked an unusual response from the president himself. Whoopi Goldberg introduced a segment on this topic during the episode, where Behar fired back, saying, "First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6? Who was that again? That was not Obama."

This comment alluded to the January 6, 2021, insurrection, primarily involving Trump supporters.

Behar continued, "The thing about him is he's so jealous of Obama because Obama is everything that he is not: trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green's song 'Let's Stay Together' better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It's driving him crazy."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Joy Behar
Source: The View/YouTube

The White House called Joy Behar an ‘irrelevant loser’ in a pointed official statement.

Article continues below advertisement

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers didn't hold back in a statement forwarded to an outlet. He labeled Behar as an "irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," claiming that the show has "hit the lowest ratings" in recent years. He further advised Behar to "self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump's historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air."

Although The View did not specifically address Rogers' remarks, a spokesperson pointed to viewership statistics indicating that the program is experiencing a rise in total viewers, particularly among women aged 18 to 49. According to them, The View ranks No. 1 in households and total viewers among all network daytime talk shows for the fifth consecutive season.

MORE ON:
joy behar

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Joy Behar claimed that Donald Trump was jealous Barack Obama was 'smart, trim, happily married.'

Article continues below advertisement

This clash comes on the heels of controversy surrounding the abrupt cancelation of Stephen Colbert's The Late Show, amid CBS parent company Paramount Global's proposed sale to Skydance Media, a transition requiring approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

FCC chair Brendan Carr later chimed in, tweeting that "the partisan left's ritualistic wailing and gnashing of teeth over Colbert is quite revealing," insinuating they are treating the situation as if they were losing a loyal Democratic spokesperson.

Article continues below advertisement

Later during the show, Behar suggested that Obama should consider legal action against Trump for his comments, with legal expert Sunny Hostin echoing her sentiments.

"I agree with you on that," Hostin said. "Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think Michelle Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think the fact that Malia graduated from Harvard still lives rent-free in his head. It's just the very swag that Obama has that he will never have."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Joy Behar
Source: The View/YouTube

Barack Obama’s team dismissed Donald Trump’s claims as ‘bizarre allegations’ and a ‘distraction.’

In contrast, Barack's team swiftly responded to Trump's accusations, labeling them as "bizarre allegations" that serve as "a weak attempt at distraction."

Patrick Rodenbush, a spokesman for Barack, emphasized to The New York Times, "Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.