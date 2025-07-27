White House Fires Back at Joy Behar's Trump Comments Amid 'The View' Controversy

The exchange escalated after Trump charged Obama with attempting a coup, remarks that provoked an unusual response from the president himself. Whoopi Goldberg introduced a segment on this topic during the episode, where Behar fired back, saying, "First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6? Who was that again? That was not Obama."

This comment alluded to the January 6, 2021, insurrection, primarily involving Trump supporters.

Behar continued, "The thing about him is he's so jealous of Obama because Obama is everything that he is not: trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green's song 'Let's Stay Together' better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It's driving him crazy."