Burn! 'Too Fat' J.D. Vance Mocked by Haters After Trolling How Gavin Newsom Crosses His Legs

J.D. Vance's shady comment about Gavin Newsom has backfired. The vice president, 41, is facing backlash after his Wednesday, January 7, interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters, as he made fun of how the California governor, 58, prefers to sit. After bringing up that Newsom is "obviously running for president," Watters asked Vance, "Have you seen this guy cross his legs?" to which the VP replied with an emphatic chuckle, "My legs don't cross like that."

Watters: Have you seen Newsom cross his legs?



Vance: My legs don't cross like that pic.twitter.com/QdbR0xOcCf — Acyn (@Acyn) January 8, 2026 Source: @Acyn/x The vice president claimed, his 'legs don't cross like that.'

J.D. Vance Suggests Gavin Newsom Is Feminine

Source: mega Gavin Newsom tends to cross his legs when he sits.

Continuing to laugh, Vance added, "You can interpret that however you want to," seemingly implying the way Newsom crosses his legs is effeminate. Critics have been trolling the conservative politician since the clip started circulating online, with one user on X claiming Vance can't cross his legs because "he's too fat." Another person quipped, "That's because Vance's are wide open."

'Does He Think He Seems More Masculine?'

Source: mega J.D. Vance has been accused of wearing eyeliner.

A third person wrote, "Dudes got them thiccc legs," while a fourth added, "Does he think he seems more masculine for not being flexible enough to cross his legs?" Others piled on, sharing photos of Vance crossing his legs and trolling him for allegedly wearing makeup, as many have long questioned whether he applies eyeliner for public appearances. One user even shared old snaps of the Republican sporting a blonde wig and penned, "The only thing of J.D. Vance that crosses is his dressing."

The only thing of JD Vance that crosses is his dressing. pic.twitter.com/UmTwdE5oJu — D. Stamos/Helodriver (@SpacecoastPix) January 8, 2026 Source: @SpacecoastPix/x One user responded with old photos of J.D. Vance wearing a blonde wig.

J.D. Vance Slams Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris

Source: mega Gavin Newsom has hinted at a run for president in 2028.

Jokes aside, Vance laid into Newsom — who's expected to run for the White House in 2028 — during his sit-down with Watters. "I think you have an unbelievably corrupt and incompetent governor in Gavin Newsom,” Vance declared. Then, referencing ex-vice president Kamala Harris, he added, "The fact that those are the two front-runners just suggest how deeply deranged the Democrat Party is. Let them fight it out, we’ll figure it out."

J.D. Vance Could Be the Next U.S. President

Source: @ForecasterEnten/X J.D. Vance has emerged as the potential early frontrunner for the Republican party.