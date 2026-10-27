Politics Joy Behar Says Donald Trump 'Is So Jealous' of Barack Obama and Criticizes His Weight on 'The View' Return: 'He'll Never Be Trim' Source: MEGA Joy Behar skewered Donald Trump in her first episode of 'The View' in nearly a month. Frank Yemi Oct. 27 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Joy Behar Mocks Trump's Appearance

Source: MEGA Behar took a shot at Trump's weight.

"He's so jealous of Obama," Behar told her fellow panelists before turning her attention to the president's appearance. "He'll never be cool. He'll never be trim. Unless he goes on Ozempic — like, yesterday," she added. Behar has been open about her use of the trendy weight loss drug, having previously revealed that it helped her drop 25 pounds. She also suggested Trump could never match Obama's talent for entertaining a crowd, comparing the former president to a popular comedian performing to a packed house. Trump, meanwhile, was likened to a late-night performer entertaining just a handful of drunken audience members.

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White House Previously Threatened 'The View'

Source: MEGA Trump's White House responded to Behar.

Sara Haines also questioned the president’s priorities, criticizing his focus on renovations, while Whoopi Goldberg accused the president of being too sensitive for the job, stating, “The truth of the matter is, you need a thicker skin to be president of the United States.” It wasn't the first time Behar had suggested that Trump was jealous of his predecessor. When she made a similar claim in June, the White House responded with an extraordinary attack on the comedian. A spokesperson branded Behar an "irrelevant loser" suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and suggested that The View could be taken off the air. That warning apparently hasn't discouraged her from returning to the subject.

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Barack Obama Has Been Mocking Trump Too

Source: MEGA Obama roasted Trump ahead of the midterms.

Obama has also been taking shots at Trump ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. During a recent campaign appearance in Cleveland, Ohio, the former president mocked Trump's extensive White House renovations, comparing the gold-heavy makeover to a Cheesecake Factory opened by Saddam Hussein. Trump responded by defending the changes, claiming the White House had been in poor condition before his return.

Joy Behar Returns After Painful Injury

Source: MEGA Behar returned to 'The View' after a serious injury.