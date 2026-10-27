Joy Behar Says Donald Trump 'Is So Jealous' of Barack Obama and Criticizes His Weight on 'The View' Return: 'He'll Never Be Trim'
Oct. 27 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET
Joy Behar wasted no time going after President Donald Trump on The View, accusing him of being jealous of former President Barack Obama while also making fun of his weight.
The 84-year-old comedian returned to the ABC talk show on Tuesday, October 27, after a month-long absence following a shoulder injury.
Joy Behar Mocks Trump's Appearance
"He's so jealous of Obama," Behar told her fellow panelists before turning her attention to the president's appearance.
"He'll never be cool. He'll never be trim. Unless he goes on Ozempic — like, yesterday," she added.
Behar has been open about her use of the trendy weight loss drug, having previously revealed that it helped her drop 25 pounds.
She also suggested Trump could never match Obama's talent for entertaining a crowd, comparing the former president to a popular comedian performing to a packed house. Trump, meanwhile, was likened to a late-night performer entertaining just a handful of drunken audience members.
White House Previously Threatened 'The View'
Sara Haines also questioned the president’s priorities, criticizing his focus on renovations, while Whoopi Goldberg accused the president of being too sensitive for the job, stating, “The truth of the matter is, you need a thicker skin to be president of the United States.”
It wasn't the first time Behar had suggested that Trump was jealous of his predecessor.
When she made a similar claim in June, the White House responded with an extraordinary attack on the comedian.
A spokesperson branded Behar an "irrelevant loser" suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and suggested that The View could be taken off the air.
That warning apparently hasn't discouraged her from returning to the subject.
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Barack Obama Has Been Mocking Trump Too
Obama has also been taking shots at Trump ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.
During a recent campaign appearance in Cleveland, Ohio, the former president mocked Trump's extensive White House renovations, comparing the gold-heavy makeover to a Cheesecake Factory opened by Saddam Hussein.
Trump responded by defending the changes, claiming the White House had been in poor condition before his return.
Joy Behar Returns After Painful Injury
Behar's comments mark her return to the show after she was absent for weeks following a shoulder injury that occurred backstage in September.
Following her absence, there were rumors that Behar could be fired from the long-running show, though a rep for the series refuted rumors that producers wanted her out.
Her colleagues welcomed her back on Tuesday, with the comedian joking about the pain she experienced following her fall.