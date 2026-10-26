'The View' Refutes Reports That Producers Wanted to Fire Joy Behar as Her Return Date Is Revealed
Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:33 p.m. ET
Joy Behar isn't going anywhere.
The View has shut down rumors that producers were considering firing the longtime co-host, 84, as she prepares to return to the daytime talk show following a nearly monthlong absence.
Behar is expected back at the "Hot Topics" table on Tuesday, October 27, after recovering from a dislocated shoulder.
'The View' Shuts Down Joy Behar Firing Rumors
A representative for The View denied a recent report suggesting producers were considering removing Behar from the panel.
The report claimed executives were interested in shaking up the show and making it less confrontational to appeal to a broader audience.
However, the ABC talk show's representative pushed back on those allegations, while staff members and Behar's fellow co-hosts are reportedly eager to welcome her back.
The denial comes as speculation about the comedian's future on the program intensified during her absence.
Joy Behar's Return Date Is Finally Revealed
Executive producer Brian Teta confirmed that Behar is scheduled to return on October 27 during an episode of The View's "Behind the Table" podcast.
The news comes after the television personality missed several weeks of broadcasts while recovering from her shoulder injury.
Behar last appeared on the show in late September and was absent for her 84th birthday on October 7.
Her recovery also took longer than initially anticipated, with earlier expected return dates coming and going.
- Joy Behar Still Missing From 'The View' Nearly 3 Weeks After Shoulder Injury as Co-Hosts Say It's 'Not the Same at the Table'
- Joy Behar, 83, Misses 'The View' After Dislocating Her Shoulder During Backstage Incident
- 'The View' Star Joy Behar, 84, Reveals Plans to Return After Shoulder Injury — and Promises to Share 'All the Gory Details'
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Whoopi Goldberg Says the Show Isn't the Same Without Joy Behar
Behar's absence hasn't gone unnoticed by her colleagues.
During the October 20 episode, Whoopi Goldberg shared another update about her longtime friend's recovery.
"So, Joy is still out healing up. I know, I know, she's still healing," Goldberg told viewers.
Sunny Hostin also expressed how much she missed her fellow panelist.
"I miss Joy. We all do. We miss Joy so very much," Hostin said.
Goldberg echoed the sentiment, adding, "It's not the same at the table. We miss you, we do."
Earlier in her recovery, Behar sent a humorous message to fans through Goldberg.
"If I was still 21, I'd have bounced back the next day," she joked, acknowledging that the healing was taking longer than expected.
Joy Behar Has Been a 'The View' Staple for Decades
Behar has been part of The View since its debut in 1997, making her one of the program's most recognizable personalities.
Although she left the series in 2013, she returned in 2015 and has remained a fixture on the panel.
Her latest absence began after she reportedly caught her heel backstage and dislocated her shoulder.
A representative privately confirmed that her shoulder wasn't broken and had been put back in place.
Despite the recent speculation surrounding her future, Behar's scheduled return indicates viewers can expect to see her back alongside Goldberg, Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.