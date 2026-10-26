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'The View' Refutes Reports That Producers Wanted to Fire Joy Behar as Her Return Date Is Revealed

Image of 'The View' cohosts, Joy Behar
Source: MEGA, THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Joy Behar is scheduled to return to 'The View' on October 27.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

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Joy Behar isn't going anywhere.

The View has shut down rumors that producers were considering firing the longtime co-host, 84, as she prepares to return to the daytime talk show following a nearly monthlong absence.

Behar is expected back at the "Hot Topics" table on Tuesday, October 27, after recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

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'The View' Shuts Down Joy Behar Firing Rumors

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Image of A representative for the ABC talk show denied claims that producers were considering firing the 84-year-old comedian.
Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

A representative for the ABC talk show denied claims that producers were considering firing the 84-year-old comedian.

A representative for The View denied a recent report suggesting producers were considering removing Behar from the panel.

The report claimed executives were interested in shaking up the show and making it less confrontational to appeal to a broader audience.

However, the ABC talk show's representative pushed back on those allegations, while staff members and Behar's fellow co-hosts are reportedly eager to welcome her back.

The denial comes as speculation about the comedian's future on the program intensified during her absence.

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Joy Behar's Return Date Is Finally Revealed

Image of Sunny Hostin expressed how much the panel missed Joy Behar during her absence.
Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Sunny Hostin expressed how much the panel missed Joy Behar during her absence.

Executive producer Brian Teta confirmed that Behar is scheduled to return on October 27 during an episode of The View's "Behind the Table" podcast.

The news comes after the television personality missed several weeks of broadcasts while recovering from her shoulder injury.

Behar last appeared on the show in late September and was absent for her 84th birthday on October 7.

Her recovery also took longer than initially anticipated, with earlier expected return dates coming and going.

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Whoopi Goldberg Says the Show Isn't the Same Without Joy Behar

Image of Whoopi Goldberg recently admitted that the Hot Topics table hasn't felt the same without her longtime co-host.
Source: MEGA, THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Whoopi Goldberg recently admitted that the 'Hot Topics' table hasn't felt the same without her longtime co-host.

Behar's absence hasn't gone unnoticed by her colleagues.

During the October 20 episode, Whoopi Goldberg shared another update about her longtime friend's recovery.

"So, Joy is still out healing up. I know, I know, she's still healing," Goldberg told viewers.

Sunny Hostin also expressed how much she missed her fellow panelist.

"I miss Joy. We all do. We miss Joy so very much," Hostin said.

Goldberg echoed the sentiment, adding, "It's not the same at the table. We miss you, we do."

Earlier in her recovery, Behar sent a humorous message to fans through Goldberg.

"If I was still 21, I'd have bounced back the next day," she joked, acknowledging that the healing was taking longer than expected.

Joy Behar Has Been a 'The View' Staple for Decades

Image of Joy Behar has been a fixture on 'The View' since its 1997 debut.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar has been a fixture on 'The View' since its 1997 debut.

Behar has been part of The View since its debut in 1997, making her one of the program's most recognizable personalities.

Although she left the series in 2013, she returned in 2015 and has remained a fixture on the panel.

Her latest absence began after she reportedly caught her heel backstage and dislocated her shoulder.

A representative privately confirmed that her shoulder wasn't broken and had been put back in place.

Despite the recent speculation surrounding her future, Behar's scheduled return indicates viewers can expect to see her back alongside Goldberg, Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

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