'The View' Refutes Reports That Producers Wanted to Fire Joy Behar as Her Return Date Is Revealed

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Joy Behar isn't going anywhere. The View has shut down rumors that producers were considering firing the longtime co-host, 84, as she prepares to return to the daytime talk show following a nearly monthlong absence. Behar is expected back at the "Hot Topics" table on Tuesday, October 27, after recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

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'The View' Shuts Down Joy Behar Firing Rumors

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE A representative for the ABC talk show denied claims that producers were considering firing the 84-year-old comedian.

A representative for The View denied a recent report suggesting producers were considering removing Behar from the panel. The report claimed executives were interested in shaking up the show and making it less confrontational to appeal to a broader audience. However, the ABC talk show's representative pushed back on those allegations, while staff members and Behar's fellow co-hosts are reportedly eager to welcome her back. The denial comes as speculation about the comedian's future on the program intensified during her absence.

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Joy Behar's Return Date Is Finally Revealed

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Sunny Hostin expressed how much the panel missed Joy Behar during her absence.

Executive producer Brian Teta confirmed that Behar is scheduled to return on October 27 during an episode of The View's "Behind the Table" podcast. The news comes after the television personality missed several weeks of broadcasts while recovering from her shoulder injury. Behar last appeared on the show in late September and was absent for her 84th birthday on October 7. Her recovery also took longer than initially anticipated, with earlier expected return dates coming and going.

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Whoopi Goldberg Says the Show Isn't the Same Without Joy Behar

Source: MEGA, THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Whoopi Goldberg recently admitted that the 'Hot Topics' table hasn't felt the same without her longtime co-host.

Behar's absence hasn't gone unnoticed by her colleagues. During the October 20 episode, Whoopi Goldberg shared another update about her longtime friend's recovery. "So, Joy is still out healing up. I know, I know, she's still healing," Goldberg told viewers. Sunny Hostin also expressed how much she missed her fellow panelist. "I miss Joy. We all do. We miss Joy so very much," Hostin said. Goldberg echoed the sentiment, adding, "It's not the same at the table. We miss you, we do." Earlier in her recovery, Behar sent a humorous message to fans through Goldberg. "If I was still 21, I'd have bounced back the next day," she joked, acknowledging that the healing was taking longer than expected.

Joy Behar Has Been a 'The View' Staple for Decades

Source: MEGA Joy Behar has been a fixture on 'The View' since its 1997 debut.