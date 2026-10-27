Joy Behar Returns to 'The View' After Month-Long Absence, Says On-Set Injury Was 'Worse Than Childbirth'
Oct. 27 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
Joy Behar finally returned to her seat on The View after nearly a month-long absence due to an on-set medical emergency.
The View panelist, 84, was in her usual spot at the table during the daytime show's broadcast on Tuesday, October 27, weeks after suffering the serious shoulder injury late last month.
Joy Behar Returns to 'The View' After Nearly a Month Away
Behar made a dramatic entrance to Elton John's 1974 song "The B---- Is Back" while escorted by The View co-host Sara Haines.
"I see that you played 'The B---- Is Back.' You should’ve played, 'God Save the Queen,'" she joked, attempting to lighten the mood after becoming emotional over the audience's standing ovation.
Joy Behar Called the Pain as 'Worse Than Childbirth'
Behar then revealed more details about the shoulder injury she sustained backstage, describing the pain as "worse than childbirth."
"I missed you all, too, that’s why I came back today," the TV host told viewers. "I fell bad. I mean, I went down hard in this building, and I dislocated my shoulder."
- 'The View' Star Joy Behar, 84, Reveals Plans to Return After Shoulder Injury — and Promises to Share 'All the Gory Details'
- Joy Behar Still Missing From 'The View' Nearly 3 Weeks After Shoulder Injury as Co-Hosts Say It's 'Not the Same at the Table'
- 'The View' Refutes Reports That Producers Wanted to Fire Joy Behar as Her Return Date Is Revealed
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Joy Behar Suffered Shoulder Injury On-Set
As OK! previously reported, Sunny Hostin announced Behar's absence from The View on October 1.
"Unfortunately, our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder. So she’s recovering and will be back soon," the legal expert, 58, told viewers at the time.
The View panelist Whoopi Goldberg offered an update weeks later, revealing Behar's absence would be longer than expected.
"She says, 'Thanks to everyone who inquired about my recovery. If I was still 21, I’d have bounced back the next day,'" The Color Purple, 70, actress noted on October 13. "'But, since I’m an old bat, recuperating takes a bit longer. I plan to be back next week to fill everyone in on all the gory details.'"
Joy Behar Firing Rumors Were Shut Down by 'The View' Rep
Behar's return to The View came one day after a rep for the show pushed back against a report claiming that producers were considering firing her amid her medical leave.
The report alleged that producers were looking to change the show's dynamic to make it less confrontational and appeal to a wider audience.
The rep blasted the rumors about a potential firing, as staff members and co-hosts are reportedly eager for her return.
Behar first took The View's stage in 1997, making her the show's longest-tenured personality.