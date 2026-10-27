Joy Behar Returns to 'The View' After Month-Long Absence, Says On-Set Injury Was 'Worse Than Childbirth'

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Joy Behar finally returned to her seat on The View after nearly a month-long absence due to an on-set medical emergency. The View panelist, 84, was in her usual spot at the table during the daytime show's broadcast on Tuesday, October 27, weeks after suffering the serious shoulder injury late last month.

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Joy Behar Returns to 'The View' After Nearly a Month Away

Source: The View/YouTube Joy Behar returned to 'The View' on October 27.

Behar made a dramatic entrance to Elton John's 1974 song "The B---- Is Back" while escorted by The View co-host Sara Haines. "I see that you played 'The B---- Is Back.' You should’ve played, 'God Save the Queen,'" she joked, attempting to lighten the mood after becoming emotional over the audience's standing ovation.

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Joy Behar Called the Pain as 'Worse Than Childbirth'

Source: The View/YouTube Joy Behar said she 'fell down hard' while in the building.

Behar then revealed more details about the shoulder injury she sustained backstage, describing the pain as "worse than childbirth." "I missed you all, too, that’s why I came back today," the TV host told viewers. "I fell bad. I mean, I went down hard in this building, and I dislocated my shoulder."

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Joy Behar Suffered Shoulder Injury On-Set

Source: MEGA Joy Behar promised to tell viewers the 'gory details' about the injury.

As OK! previously reported, Sunny Hostin announced Behar's absence from The View on October 1. "Unfortunately, our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder. So she’s recovering and will be back soon," the legal expert, 58, told viewers at the time. The View panelist Whoopi Goldberg offered an update weeks later, revealing Behar's absence would be longer than expected. "She says, 'Thanks to everyone who inquired about my recovery. If I was still 21, I’d have bounced back the next day,'" The Color Purple, 70, actress noted on October 13. "'But, since I’m an old bat, recuperating takes a bit longer. I plan to be back next week to fill everyone in on all the gory details.'"

Joy Behar Firing Rumors Were Shut Down by 'The View' Rep

Source: MEGA Joy Behar made her debut on 'The View' in 1997.