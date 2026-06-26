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Joy Behar Says Women Should Stop Wearing Risqué Outfits at 50 as 'The View' Cast Debates Madonna Exposing Herself in Sheer Dress: Watch

Split photo of Joy Behar and Madonna
Source: @theview/youtube;mega

The cast of 'The View' discussed Madonna declaring she doesn't want to be 'naked' anymore.

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June 26 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

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The ladies of The View discussed Madonna's viral quote about her decision to start dressing more modestly on the Friday, June 26, episode of the show.

Joy Behar kicked off the discussion by reading aloud the singer's Interview quote: "I don't want to be naked because everybody's naked. I want to do what people are not doing, which is thinking and wearing clothing."

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Madonna Wore a Sheer Dress After Her Statement

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Photo of Joy Behar thinks women should stop wearing risqué outfits once they're 50, which her co-hosts disagreed with.
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar thinks women should stop wearing risqué outfits once they're 50, which her co-hosts disagreed with.

"Wait, wait. So I read this article to prepare for this and then I open up instagram and I see a picture of her, which is very similar to Basic Instinct," Ana Navarro, 54, shared. "I'm like, the whole thing is sheer and I’m practically seeing her hoo-ha!"

"She changed her mind," Sunny Hostin, 57, quipped of learning the superstar, 67, wore the revealing outfit shortly after the interview was published.

"It's Madonna, she can do whatever the h--- she wants," agreed Navarro.

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'I Think 50 Is the Cut Off'

Photo of Madonna wore a sheer dress despite saying she doesn't want to be 'naked' anymore.
Source: mega

Madonna wore a sheer dress despite saying she doesn't want to be 'naked' anymore.

"I think 50 is the cut off. That's enough," shared Behar, 83. "After that, you know..."

The co-hosts responded with a resounding, "No, no, no."

Behar's comment prompted Hostin to point out how good Jennifer Lopez looks in racy outfits at 56, while Navarro noted Martha Stewart, 84, was recently on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

"You don't want to say, 'Nana is naked.' You know what I mean? It's not right," the comedian said.

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'If I Looked Like Madonna...'

Source: @theview/youtube

Ana Navarro said she would always show off her body if she looked like Madonna.

"If I had the thigh gap Madonna has... If I looked like Madonna, I'd be out there in two coconut shells and a band-aid," Navarro confessed.

"You know, when I go to the doctor, I bring a blindfold with me just in case I'm going to be naked," Behar claimed. "I don't even like the doctor to see me naked."

Photo of The costars noted some pops star actually wear more modest clothes these days.
Source: @theview/youtube

The costars noted some pop stars actually wear more modest clothes these days.

"I feel clothes give me confidence," Sara Haines, 43, chimed in. "It's how you wear your clothes is the first impression."

Alyssa Farah Griffin, 37, pointed out how Madonna has always been "very s-- positive" and even has "a s-- book."

"The only thing I was surprised by [was her implying] pop stars are more naked now than they were. I feel like we've been naked for decades now," the new mom admitted.

Griffin said she feels female singers are actually less provocative nowadays, noting how there are stars like Billie Eilish, 24, who cover up but are still popular.

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