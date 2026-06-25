Braless Madonna, 67, Suffers Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction in See-Through Minidress on Paris Outing: Photos

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Madonna stepped out in Paris with a braless look and an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction The 67-year-old walked out of the Ritz Carlton wearing a sheer teal dress, knee-high silver lace-up boots, a matching purse and fishnet tights. Madonna accessorized the ageless look with matching hair clips, glamorous sunglasses and retro fingerless motorcycle gloves.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @OKMagazine/Instagram Madonna had a wardrobe malfunction in Paris.

Source: MEGA Madonna covered up an unfortunate wardrobe function with a silver jacket.

But her iconic style was dampened by an unfortunate moment when her skimpy dress rode up, revealing her matching blue underwear. The toned starlette looked serious as she attempted to cover up the unfortunate malfunction with a silver jacket. Though Madonna didn't seem to let the mishap throw her off her tracks, as she continued on for a glamorous evening out in the city of love. She was escorted by bodyguards as fans swarmed the global icon, pleading for autographs.

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Source: MEGA Madonna has been spotted out and about several times amid fashion week.

Madonna has been out and about all week for events and parties during Paris Fashion Week. Earlier this week, she joined Charli xcx at Yves Saint Laurent's Club Confessions party, reported Just Jared. The pair appeared to squash their rumored feud with a hug and a cigarette. She was also spotted front row at a glitzy fashion show with Connor Storrie, Kate Moss and Debi Mazar. At the A-list packed event, Madonna wore a skimpy pink lingerie number complete with knee-high boots and fishnet tights.

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Source: MEGA Madonna paired her mini dress with silver boots and a matching jacket.

Madonna has been front and center for weeks as she prepares for the release of her highly anticipated album, Confessions II, which comes out on July 3. Madonna has said she began working on the dance album after having a falling out with the producers of her biopic, which was axed by Universal Pictures. "I was supposed to make a movie about my life. I worked on my script for two years and spent two years at Universal Studios with the line producers doing budgeting and casting,” Madonna told Interview Magazine. “We had a falling out, me and Universal, regarding budget because I needed — I’ve had an extraordinary life. I’ve had a huge life, so I needed a big budget. You know what I mean."

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Source: MEGA Madonna looked serious as she departed from the Ritz Carlton Hotel.

Madonna's writing for her second Confessions installment was fueled by her brother's illness and the death of her stepmother. "It’s hard for me to write a song about nothing. I have to tell a story. So I wrote about a lot of family trauma, and then we started making dance music," she explained. "I came back and forth a couple of times and then I said, 'Okay, this is right. This feels good.'" The artists also recently released a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter entitled "Bring Your Love," which is the lead single from the highly anticipated album.

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Source: MEGA Madonna appeared to be swarmed by fans.