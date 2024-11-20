JOYÀ Turns 10 at VidantaWorld Riviera Maya: Celebs, Champagne and Cirque du Soleil!
VidantaWorld Riviera Maya sure knows how to throw a party, and this past Saturday November 16th 2024, they did just that to celebrate 10 years of JOYÀ, Cirque du Soleil’s first and only residency in Latin America.
The night was the perfect mix of star-studded glamour, stunning performances, and an afterparty that kept the energy buzzing late until the early hours.
The celebration kicked off with a star-studded red carpet, where celebrities like Selma Blair, Peyton List, Grace VanderWaal, Natalie Martinez, Danielle Panabaker, and Katie Cassidy brought the glamour. Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn was spotted enjoying the festivities, though she skipped the red carpet .
The reality star later set Instagram ablaze on Tuesday, November 19, when she shared a series of sultry snaps from her trip to VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, as reported by OK!.
Quinn’s vacation photos came just months after filing for divorce from Christian Richards, adding some extra intrigue to her presence at the event.
Before the main event, the Red Shoes Band brought the vibes during the cocktail reception, while DJ Aleska—an electric violinist who’s equal parts classical and modern edge—kept the crowd grooving with her unique beats.
Guests then strolled into the theater, greeted by a soulful set from the jazz group Arpason that amped up the anticipation for the big show before beginning JOYÀ’s immersive dinner experience, where gourmet dishes were paired perfectly with Cirque’s signature theatrics.
- Atlantis Paradise Island Celebrates 25 Years in Style! Katie Couric, Marcia Gay Harden,Tony Danza & More Stars Flock to The Bahamas for 25th Anniversary Celebrations!
- Omnia Nightclub Throws Over-The-Top Bash For Grammy Winner Zedd
- Holiday Like a Celeb at Corazón Cabo Resort - See Inside the Mexico Vacation Hotspot!
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During the dinner, Iván Chávez of Grupo Vidanta and Daniel Lamarre of Cirque du Soleil took the mic to reflect on a decade of success and a hint at what’s next.
And what’s next is big: the evening included the announcement of LUDÕ, a new aqua-themed Cirque show debuting in November 2025 at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta. Yes, Cirque fans, mark your calendars.
The main event, of course, was JOYÀ itself—a dazzling display of acrobatics, music, and storytelling that has wowed audiences for 10 years. But the night didn’t end there. The afterparty was an all-out spectacle, featuring everything from floral-themed acrobats to JOYÀ characters mingling with the crowd.
A live drone show lit up the sky with Vidanta and Cirque-inspired designs, while cocktails flowed freely thanks to sponsors like Buffalo Trace and Espolòn Tequila. Add live music, dancing, and plenty of tropical vibes, and it was the perfect cap to an unforgettable night.
Beyond the entertainment, the incredible VidantaWorld Riviera Maya resort itself certainly deserves a mention.
This stunning resort is nestled in the heart of Mexico’s lush jungle, just steps away from the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean. Whether you’re booking a spacious suite with panoramic views or treating yourself to a private villa complete with its own pool, the accommodations here are designed for pure relaxation and luxury.
But the resort isn’t just about where you sleep—though that’s pretty dreamy. You’ll have access to some of the most pristine beaches along the coast, perfect for unwinding under the sun or diving into the clear turquoise waters. Foodies are in for a treat with 16 bars and restaurants on property serving up a wide variety of gourmet dining options from fresh seafood to international flavors.
And if you’re looking for some fun in the sun (and water), you’ve got to check out the Jungala Aqua Experience. This boutique water park is packed with everything from lazy rivers to thrilling water slides, plus luxe cabanas for the ultimate chill-out session. It’s the perfect place for catching a JOYÀ show, or just kicking back and soaking in the tropical vibes.
With JOYÀ’s milestone firmly in the books and LUDÕ on the horizon, VidantaWorld is doubling down on its commitment to delivering unforgettable entertainment experiences.
So here’s to another 10 years of magic under the Vidanta Riviera Maya stars.