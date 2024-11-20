or
Christine Quinn Drops Jaws in Topless Bikini Photos Amid Divorce From Troubled Ex Christian Richards: See the Sizzling Photos

Two photos of Christine Quinn.
Source: mega;@thechristinequinn/instagram

'Selling Sunset' alum Christine Quinn relaxed her worries away in sunny Mexico.

By:

Nov. 20 2024, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Christine Quinn sent pulses racing when she uploaded a multitude of seductive snaps to Instagram on Tuesday, November 19.

The star's photos came during a vacation in Mexico, which she embarked on several months after she filed for divorce from Christian Richards.

christine quinn topless bikini photos divorce christian richards photos
Source: @thechristinequinn/instagram

Christine Quinn showed off her enviable figure while on vacation in Mexico.

The mother-of-one, 36, let her photos do all the talking and opted not to caption the post, which featured the Selling Sunset alum posing in a bikini, relaxing by the ocean and enjoying a drink.

In a few of pictures, the blonde bombshell was topless and laying down in nothing but a green thong bikini bottom while reading a book.

christine quinn topless bikini photos divorce christian richards photos
Source: @thechristinequinn/instagram

The 'Selling Sunset' alum turned heads with her topless snaps.

Fans drooled over the images, with one person calling the real estate guru a "real life Barbie 😍."

"She is giving all the hot mom energy 😍🔥," another commented declared, while a third penned, "gorgeous ❤️ happiness looks so good on you! Just out here glowing."

christine quinn topless bikini photos divorce christian richards photos
Source: @thechristinequinn/instagram

Quinn filed for divorce from Christian Richards in April after tying the knot in 2019.

Christine Quinn

Quinn's marriage to Richards exploded in March when he was arrested at their home for a domestic violence incident.

The blonde bombshell revealed she got into an argument with her estranged spouse the day prior after she scolded him for his "lack of effort" in being her partner and his alleged "lack of financial contribution" to their family.

christine quinn topless bikini photos divorce christian richards photos
Source: @thechristinequinn/instagram

The real estate agent has yet to return to reality TV after she left the Oppenheim Group in 2022.

Her words prompted him to allegedly throw a metal rod and dog feces at her in addition to him going on a "rampage" that included verbal abuse and Richards allegedly destroying their house in addition to urinating on the floor.

The mom-of-one also alleged he threw something at her the day of his arrest while she was holding their son, who's now 3, spurring her to tell their nanny to call the police. The following month, she filed for divorce.

According to an insider, this wasn't the first time Richards had an outburst directed toward the reality star.

"Christine has felt controlled by Christian their whole relationship," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "He never liked that her whole brand was about s-- appeal and Christine would often have to lie about what partnerships or photoshoots she was doing so Christian wouldn’t have a meltdown."

christine quinn topless bikini photos divorce christian richards photos
Source: mega

The exes share son Christian Georges, 3.

"This is not the first time she has seen [Christian] lash out in an angry manner. She has felt unsafe for a while," the insider continued. "It has been toxic for several months and Christine has been in distress. … It is going to be a long messy road ahead of them, as they both have restraining orders and are not in agreement on plans with their son."

