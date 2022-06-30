Judge Denies Danny Masterson's Attempts To Get Sexual Assault Case Thrown Out

As OK! reported, Masterson has been plagued by a wave of legal and financial troubles after he pleaded "not guilty" to rape following accusations of brutally sexually assaulting three different women at separate times in the 2000s.

One of the women involved in the case claimed the alleged assault happened in 2003 after the actor texted her with a series of forceful orders to take her clothing off and get into the hot tub with him. She testified that while she was flattered, before she arrived she set a clear boundary with him, including telling him she would not be putting a swimsuit on or getting into his pool.

