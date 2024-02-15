Judge Rejects Donald Trump's Motion to Delay New York Hush Money Trial, Sets Court Date for March 25
A judge has rejected former President Donald Trump's efforts to delay his New York criminal trial and has set a trial date for March 25.
The charges in the New York case against Trump relate to hush money he allegedly paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election. The case includes 34 counts of falsifying business records to commit or conceal another crime.
Trump's attorney Todd Blanche argued that starting the trial on March 25 would be a "great injustice," as it would leave them with inadequate time to prepare.
Blanche also highlighted the tight schedules they have been facing with Trump's various trials and emphasized his client's constitutional right to adequate time for trial preparation.
However, Judge Juan Merchan rejected these arguments.
The judge noted that the federal trial related to January 6 and attempts to overturn the 2020 election — which Trump is also facing – was on hold for appeals regarding his claims of presidential immunity. Therefore, the federal trial would not be happening in March, making the calendar clear for the New York proceeding.
Merchan firmly stated, "He's not going to be in more than one criminal trial at the same time," shutting down Blanche's objections.
The judge also scolded the defense attorney for attempting to object, making it clear that a "scheduling conference" like Trump's lawyer requested was unnecessary since there were no confirmed trial dates in Georgia or Florida.
The judge has frequently resisted the defense's requests for a delay. “I’m glad I took that position because here we are — the D.C. case did not go forward,” he said in court.
Defense lawyer Blanche launched into a long objection, calling the trial "unconstitutional."
“It is completely election interference to say 'you are going to sit in this courtroom in Manhattan,'" he told Merchan.
“Stop interrupting me, please!” the judge replied.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After denying the motion to dismiss, the judge set March 25 as the trial date, with jury selection to begin in New York.
Trump has plead not guilty and has frequently called all the criminal cases against him "political witchhunts" to keep him from getting re-elected.
If convicted, the maximum sentence for each felony count would be four years in prison, but first-time offenders typically get shorter sentences or probation.