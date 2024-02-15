Judge Rejects Donald Trump's Motion to Delay New York Hush Money Trial, Sets Court Date for March 25

The charges in the New York case against Trump relate to hush money he allegedly paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election. The case includes 34 counts of falsifying business records to commit or conceal another crime.

Trump's attorney Todd Blanche argued that starting the trial on March 25 would be a "great injustice," as it would leave them with inadequate time to prepare.

Blanche also highlighted the tight schedules they have been facing with Trump's various trials and emphasized his client's constitutional right to adequate time for trial preparation.

However, Judge Juan Merchan rejected these arguments.