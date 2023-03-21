Donald Trump Fumes About 'The Most Disgusting Witchhunt In The History Of Our Country' In Scathing Video Ahead Of Likely Arrest: 'An Absolute Disgrace'
Donald Trump didn't hold back prior to his likely arrest on Tuesday, March 21.
In a scathing Truth Social rant, which was posted on early on Tuesday, at approximately 12:19 a.m., the former president, 76, went off after he may be indicted in New York City in connection with paying Stormy Daniels hush money to keep quiet about their alleged affair.
“These four horrible radical left Democrat investigations of your all time, favorite president – me – is just a continuation of the most disgusting witchhunts in the history of our country,” he fumed. “It’s an absolute disgrace. Whether it's the Mar-a-Lago raid, the unselect-Committee hoax, the perfect Georgia phone call that was absolutely perfect, or the Stormy ‘horseface’ Daniels extortion plot... They’re all sick and it’s fake news."
“Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them and they know it very strongly,” he continued. “And they’re looking at the polls where not me, but we, are up by so much they can’t even believe it. They know that we can defeat them, they know that we will defeat them, but they are not coming after me — they are coming after you. I’m just standing in their way. And I always will stand in their way.”
Prior to the 2016 election, Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 to not repeat anything about their 2006 tryst. (Trump later paid back Cohen.)
Over the weekend, Trump claimed he will be arrested this week, going on to tell his supporters to fight for him.
"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” he wrote.
“PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" Trump added.