Trump in Trouble: Former President's Attorneys Warned January 6th Indictment Is Imminent
Donald Trump's legal team was informed the embattled former POTUS will likely be indicted following an investigation into the January 6th Capitol riots that took place back after Trump claimed the 2020 election had been stolen from him.
Prosecutors spoke with Trump attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro on Thursday morning, July 27. It's been reported a grand jury is expected to vote on whether the 77-year-old will be hit with criminal charges for his alleged role in the insurrection very soon.
Grand jurors were spotted walking inside of E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse on Thursday morning. That afternoon, several U.S. Marshals, U.S. Park Police and Washington, D.C. PD officers were also seen assembling at the courthouse.
As OK! previously reported, Trump announced that he was being investigated yet again in a scathing rant shared to his Truth Social platform earlier this month.
"Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," he wrote on Tuesday, July 18.
Added Trump, "So now, Joe Biden’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who I turned down for the United States Supreme Court (in retrospect, based on his corrupt and unethical actions, a very wise decision!), together with Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice, have effectively issued a third Indictment and Arrest of Joe Biden’s NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency. Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close."
Since then, the controversial politician has insisted that the case is nothing more than an attempt by the Biden administration to interfere in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Earlier this week, Trump also hinted that if he were to be indicted, he would be willing to testify on his own behalf.
"We’ll have fun on the stand with all of these people that say the Presidential Election wasn’t Rigged and Stollen [sic]," he penned on Wednesday, July 26. "THE TRIAL OF THE CENTURY!!!"
CNBC reported the details of Trump's lawyers' meeting with prosecutors.