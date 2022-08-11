Judge Sides With Olivia Wilde Over Ex Jason Sudeikis In First Custody Showdown
Olivia Wilde’s request to dismiss the 2021 custody petition filed by her ex, actor Jason Sudeikis, was granted by a judge, meaning that the case will continue in the state of California rather than New York.
The decision comes as the court ruled that the childrens’ home was in the Sunshine State where Wilde allegedly wanted to raise their two kids, 5-year-old Daisy and 8-year-old Otis. The Ted Lasso star reportedly envisioned co-parenting his children with Wilde in New York City.
"Both Judge Powell and this Referee agreed that New York was not the home state of the subject children; but rather California was the children's home state," read the court documents, obtained by press outlets earlier this week. "This court finds that New York does not have jurisdiction to hear the custody petitions as New York is not the home state of the subject children.”
Aside from California, Wilde allegedly wanted her children to also possibly live in London, where her current beau, Harry Styles, resides.
OLIVIA WILDE RESPONDS TO ESTRANGED EX JASON SUDEIKIS CHOOSING TO SERVE HER CUSTODY PAPERS IN 'MOST AGGRESSIVE WAY POSSIBLE': REPORT
Back in April, the former flames’ legal battle made headlines after Wilde was served with custody papers while presenting the first trailer for her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
“This is for me? Right now?” Wilde asked while picking up the manila envelope, which read “personal and confidential,” in front of an audience of roughly 3,000 attendees and reporters. “This is very mysterious”
Assuming the contents were “timely,” the star opened the file onstage. Although at first, Wilde questioned whether the document in question was a script, but she quickly realized the envelopes’ legal contents.
“Oh, OK. Got it, thank you,” she remarked after observing the top page.
INSIDE JASON SUDEIKIS' SHOCKING RESPONSE TO EX OLIVIA WILDE BEING HANDED CUSTODY DOCUMENTS WHILE AT CINEMACON
Wilde addressed the incident in court documents, obtained by the Daily Mail earlier this week.
“The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests,” the star reportedly said. “Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children's sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”
Sudeikis was allegedly unaware that Wilde would be served in such a manner, OK! previously reported.
“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” an insider explained to Us Weekly shortly after the incident. “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”
People was the first to report Wilde’s courtroom victory.