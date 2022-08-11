Judge Sides With Olivia Wilde Over Ex Jason Sudeikis In First Custody Showdown

Olivia Wilde’s request to dismiss the 2021 custody petition filed by her ex, actor Jason Sudeikis, was granted by a judge, meaning that the case will continue in the state of California rather than New York.

The decision comes as the court ruled that the childrens’ home was in the Sunshine State where Wilde allegedly wanted to raise their two kids, 5-year-old Daisy and 8-year-old Otis. The Ted Lasso star reportedly envisioned co-parenting his children with Wilde in New York City.

"Both Judge Powell and this Referee agreed that New York was not the home state of the subject children; but rather California was the children's home state," read the court documents, obtained by press outlets earlier this week. "This court finds that New York does not have jurisdiction to hear the custody petitions as New York is not the home state of the subject children.”