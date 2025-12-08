Judi Dench Fears She'll 'Lose the Plot' Ahead of 91st Birthday as Her Eyesight Rapidly Worsens: 'Can't Remember What I'm Doing'

Article continues below advertisement

Judi Dench opened up again about her worsening eye condition ahead of her 91st birthday on Tuesday, December 9. In a new wide-ranging interview with the Radio Times published on Sunday, December 7, the retired British actress revealed she can no longer see the television and requires assistance with daily tasks. The legendary performer was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in 2012. She also admitted to short-term memory issues, telling the outlet she "can’t remember what I’m doing tomorrow."

In response to whether Dench worries she will eventually "lose the plot," she replied plainly, "Oh, yes." After sharing that both of her eyes have progressed beyond treatment, she called the situation "a crusher." "I miss seeing Clive Myrie doing Mastermind, but I can hear the questions," she added of the long-running BBC quiz show. The Oscar winner has also been forced to give up driving and embroidery, and she doesn't leave the house alone anymore.

According to the National Eye Institute, macular degeneration causes blurring in your central vision and is the leading cause of vision loss for adults over 50. While it doesn't cause total blindness, the disease can make it difficult to read, drive or identify faces. Dench previously shared comments about her failing vision in November during an appearance at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds. "I can't see anymore," she shared. "When I go to the theatre, I can’t see. Hopeless."

Judi Dench Stays in Touch With 'Good Friend' Kevin Spacey

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress revealed she remains friends with disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, 66, after he was hit with sexual assault allegations made by four men in 2023. "Kevin has been exonerated and I hear from Kevin, we text," she said of her The Shipping News costar, whom she also called a "good friend" months after the allegations surfaced in 2018.

Judi Dench Claims Harvey Weinstein Has 'Done His Time'

