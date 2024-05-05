Judy Garland Struggled With Addiction to Alcohol and Prescription Drugs Before Private Investigator Helped Her Get Sober, New Book Claims

"She had many, many sleepless nights," Westphal continued. "She pretty much demanded or forced Fred to stay up every night with her into the wee hours of the morning. They would just sit in her living room, and he would patiently listen to her talk about all the trials and tribulations that she went through in her life. He knew that it would be good for her to get it all out."

In the book, Otash’s writings revealed he thought Garland — who had one child with ex Vincente Minnelli and two kids with Luft — was "a crazy mixed-up kid inside a woman’s body, scared to death of living while killing herself with self-doubt, booze and those s----- little pills."