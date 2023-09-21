Sad Last Days: Liza Minnelli, 77, Hopes to Return to the Stage One Day for 'Goodbye' Performance

"She has spent a lifetime making other people happy," the insider spilled. "Now it's time to focus on herself."

This comes following rumors that Minnelli's health has been declining for several years. RadarOnline.com reported that she hadn't been seen in public in nearly a year and that she is allegedly receiving "around the clock" care.

"Liza often fidgets, her hands shake, and she looks look horrible," a source said at the time. "She sometimes doesn’t know who she’s talking to and has a hard time focusing."