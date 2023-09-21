Sad Last Days: Liza Minnelli, 77, Hopes to Return to the Stage One Day for 'Goodbye' Performance
Liza Minnelli is known and loved for her long and vibrant career filled with musical theater and Hollywood stardom, but according to a source, the Cabaret actress is slowing down and taking time to "focus on herself."
"Liza doesn't leave home much anymore," an insider revealed to a news outlet. "She's surrounded by her dogs, her favorite movies and her memories."
"She has spent a lifetime making other people happy," the insider spilled. "Now it's time to focus on herself."
This comes following rumors that Minnelli's health has been declining for several years. RadarOnline.com reported that she hadn't been seen in public in nearly a year and that she is allegedly receiving "around the clock" care.
"Liza often fidgets, her hands shake, and she looks look horrible," a source said at the time. "She sometimes doesn’t know who she’s talking to and has a hard time focusing."
However, according to the insider, Minnelli still has hopes for making a grand return to her music career.
"[Liza] does have plans to return to the stage one more time to say goodbye," the insider explained, adding that she would allegedly be willing to do whatever she had to in order to perform again, "even if it's in a wheelchair."
Minnelli's rep also said that she is "very much looking forward to performing again."
Minnelli was last publicly seen in September 2022 while dining at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles. Despite reports of her ailing health, the star was all smiles as she greeted paparazzi and fans outside of the upscale eatery.
When asked if she was working on new music, she quipped, "I've been coming out with new songs since I was born!"
Prior to her September outing, Minnelli appeared at the Academy Awards in March. However, the night allegedly didn't go as the singer planned.
"Liza rarely leaves the house anymore, so the Oscars were supposed to be such an important moment for her," a source spilled to RadarOnline.com. "It turned out horribly, though, when she was brought out in a wheelchair instead of being seated in a producer’s char, as she was expecting. She didn’t want people to remember her that way."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with National Enquirer about Minnelli's plans to return to the stage.