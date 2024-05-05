'Iconic Queen': Paris Hilton Praised After 'Hilariously' Asking if She Can Spray Tan Her Baby Daughter London
Paris Hilton even thinks her baby needs a tan!
On Friday, May 3, the hotel heiress was praised after she shared a TikTok video where she joked about getting 5-month-old Baby London a spray tan.
In the clip, Paris held her daughter in her arms as they both wore white, however, there was a clear difference in their skin tones.
“I got a spray tan last night and she’s like, ‘The usual?’ And I was like, ‘Yes,’” the 43-year-old reality TV star said in the footage. “Because usually I like to be really tan, but I wasn’t thinking about [London].”
“You’re so pale,” she told the tot, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum.
“You’ve never been in the sun. And I can’t spray tan you. Can you? Just kidding,” she concluded the video, which she wrote, “POV your mom is the queen of spray tans,” atop of.
“Counting down the days until I can teach Baby London about the art of a @tan_luxe spray tan!” she captioned the post.
In response, fans of the mother-of-two — who also shares son Phoenix, 1, with Carter — raved over Paris’ remarks.
“’Can I?... Just kidding’ ICONIC QUEEN” one person penned, while another called the clip, “Hilarious.”
“'Can you’ has me giggling. Paris is soooo funny,” a third individual gushed, as a fourth joked, “But orange and pink look great together!”
“This is the most wholesome thing ever,” one more individual added.
As OK! previously reported, Paris welcomed her two children via surrogate. The Simple Life alum introduced London to her 26 million followers on April 19 after welcoming her in November 2023.
During the April 22, episode of her "I Am Paris" podcast, the proud mama revealed her baby girl is a lot like her younger sister, Nicky Hilton.
"Well, she's only 5 months old, but I can already tell that she is very serious and so sweet," Paris spilled, noting how the youngster "reminds me so much of my sister Nicky [Hilton].”
"She actually looks fairly similar to Nicky," Paris added. "Like when I look at my baby pictures, Phoenix is my twin and then little London looks like Nicky. So, it's so cute just to compare all those photos together."
The singer explained how London is "not sitting up yet" but has been "laughing" and "sleeping through the night."
"I've been very lucky," she said of her kids, who she says are "like twins" due to their close ages.
"[London] loves her big brother," Paris gushed.