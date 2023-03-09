Julia Fox's 'Mad Scientist' Brother & Father Arrested After Cops Find Ghost Guns, Bomb Materials In Upper East Side Apartment

The Uncut Gems star, who made headlines for dating Kanye West, previously said that her brother is a "mad scientist-type" who "builds 3D printers for fun."

The 33-year-old, who was raised by her single father, Thomas, made it clear in an interview that she and Christopher were not close.

"I grew up Uptown, mostly," she said in an 2019 chat. "We moved around a lot. It was kind of unstable. We were homeless at one point. I actually have lived in almost every single neighborhood – Harlem, Chelsea, everywhere. I moved Downtown when I was 17 and I haven’t left."