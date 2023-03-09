Julia Fox's 'Mad Scientist' Brother & Father Arrested After Cops Find Ghost Guns, Bomb Materials In Upper East Side Apartment
Julia Fox's brother and father were arrested after cops found several illegal guns during a raid at an Upper East Side apartment.
On Wednesday, March 8, police received a tip from neighbors about suspicious deliveries. Officers then found illegal guns, pills, a pill press, pressure cookers, fentanyl, chloroform, heroin, propane, formaldehyde — materials which are often used to make explosives.
Additionally, there were ghost guns, a.k.a. weapons that are illegal and untraceable in the apartment, which is located on East 84th Street between Second and Third Avenues.
“The NYPD’s Ghost Gun Team seized several ghost gun parts as well as equipment for pressing narcotics pills,” an NYPD spokesperson said. “Team members also discovered materials typically used as components in explosives, including pressure cookers and various chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics.”
Fox's brother and father were both arrested, but the former is being held by police and not charged.
Christopher Fox, 30, "is facing charges including criminal possession of controlled substance, manufacture of a machine gun, manufacture of a rapid fire modified device, manufacture of a dangerous instrument, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphilia," ABC 7 reported.
The Uncut Gems star, who made headlines for dating Kanye West, previously said that her brother is a "mad scientist-type" who "builds 3D printers for fun."
The 33-year-old, who was raised by her single father, Thomas, made it clear in an interview that she and Christopher were not close.
"I grew up Uptown, mostly," she said in an 2019 chat. "We moved around a lot. It was kind of unstable. We were homeless at one point. I actually have lived in almost every single neighborhood – Harlem, Chelsea, everywhere. I moved Downtown when I was 17 and I haven’t left."
"My dad is American. He’s, like, a seventh generation New Yorker," the actress told Highsnobiety. "He’s out of his mind. I pretty much grew up with him. Single dad. Poor guy."