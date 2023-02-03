Prosecutors Claim Alec Baldwin Was 'Talking On His Cellphone' During 'Rust' Set Firearms Training

The young armorer, who is the daughter of famed exhibition shooter and film consultant Thell Reed, set aside time for private lessons with Baldwin, but according to court documents, the hour-long sessions only ended up being 30 minutes, alleging "Baldwin was distracted and talking on his cell phone to his family during the training."

"The on-set and limited time of training does not comport to industry standards," the prosecutors pointed out. "Baldwin's failure to ensure minimum standards were met is considered reckless in the industry."

"Had Baldwin performed the required safety checks with the armorer this tragedy would not have occurred," the legal statements continued. "If Baldwin had not pointed the gun at Hutchins this tragedy would not have occurred."