Julia Fox Supports 'National Treasure' Meghan Markle & Tells 'Racist Haters' To 'Please Die': 'You're All F**king Jealous'

Fox was outraged to see the incessant backlash the mom-of-two received after the first three episodes of Netflix's limited series dropped on Thursday, December 8.

HOWARD STERN BASHES 'WHINY B**CHES' PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE AFTER WATCHING NETFLIX DOCUSERIES: 'IT'S BEEN PAINFUL'

"Just going to put this here for you f**king racist haters!!!! This woman was BORN to be a leader and spark change and you're all f**king jealous," the 32-year-old actress harshly expressed in defense of the Duchess of Sussex. "She is a national treasure and if you disagree please die. Thanks!"