Should Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Be Allowed At King Charles' Coronation? Majority Of British Politicians Say No

"If they dislike the royal family so much why would they attend the coronation?" questioned former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, whose views were similar to that of David Mellor, a man who served in the Cabinet to Prime Minister John Major.

"They shouldn’t come to the coronation. They categorically shouldn’t come," he declared. "They make money out of selling their family down the river. I think it should be made clear that the British people do not want them there."