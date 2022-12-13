Should Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Be Allowed At King Charles' Coronation? Majority Of British Politicians Say No
In May 2023, a coronation ceremony will take place to officially mark King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's ascension to the throne. The momentous occasion will be the first in 70 years, so needless to say, it will be an event to remember – which is why some believe that in order to avoid any unnecessary drama, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shouldn't receive an invite.
"If they dislike the royal family so much why would they attend the coronation?" questioned former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, whose views were similar to that of David Mellor, a man who served in the Cabinet to Prime Minister John Major.
"They shouldn’t come to the coronation. They categorically shouldn’t come," he declared. "They make money out of selling their family down the river. I think it should be made clear that the British people do not want them there."
Dai Davies, a former head of royal protection, noted their presence could also be a security risk.
"I feel very strongly about this. The presentation of the monarchy and the Commonwealth as being racist is an insult to Britain and Britons," he explained. "This also gives rise to a very serious security issue.The false narrative presented in this series could give rise to people with a fixation on the royal family to enact their fantasies."
The public doesn't appear to be on the same page, as in a poll by Findoutnow.co.uk, just 28 percent felt the Sussexes should be banned from the shindig, which will be held at Westminster Abbey.
Either way, the historic event will go down on Saturday, May 6, and both Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to attend. However, as OK! reported, Camilla is allegedly worried she'll be outshined by the brunette beauty.
"William and Kate's popularity is at an all-time high. The public is far more interested in seeing William and Kate and the children," the source told Radar. "[Camilla] feels slighted that more attention is paid to Kate. She fears Kate will steal her thunder."
Daily Mail reported the polling and spoke to the British officials.
