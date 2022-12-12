Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Accuse Royal Family Of Feeding Them 'To The Wolves': 'They Were Never Willing To Tell The Truth About Us'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are airing out their dirty laundry with the royals like never before.
During the official trailer for the second half of Netflix's Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex claimed his family is happy to do whatever it takes to protect his estranged older brother, Prince William, but failed to look out for him and the Duchess of Sussex.
Reflecting on his and Meghan's decision to quit their senior royal duties in 2020 and move to California, Harry called their plane departure from the U.K. a "freedom flight."
"To see this institutional gaslighting," Harry, 38, began before footage cut to his wife, 41, who added, "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves."
"They were happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth about us," Harry said of his family, as the couple explained their security was being pulled so the public constantly knew where they were.
The trailer went on to claim that the royal family was "practically recruiting people" to disseminate false stories about the couple. "They just wanted to be free," the voiceover in the trailer said of Harry and Meghan. "They wanted tot be free to love and be happy."
As footage of the two living out their new lives in the U.S. flashed, Harry said: "To move to the next chapter, you gotta finish the first chapter."
"It gave us a chance to create that home that we had always wanted," the Suits alum added of their Megxit while clips and photos featuring their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, enjoying their lives played.
Harry continued, "I've always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for."
Though it was previously believed by many that Harry and Meghan wanted to leave their royal lives due to the lack of privacy and protection, a spokesperson for the couple recently shut down the claims, insisting that was never the reason.
“Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties,” the royal-turned-Hollywood couple's press secretary, Ashley Hansen, told a news publication last week. "Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series."
Ashley pointed out that they are "choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them."
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, which aired on Thursday, December 8, featured the couple's courtship and their low-key engagement in 2017, as well as shined a light on the constant scrutiny they faced.
The second three episodes, set to be released Thursday, December 15, will focus on Harry's years-long estrangement from William, 40, as well as their bombshell royal exit.