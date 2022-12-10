Royal Expert Bashes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Documentary: 'It's Self-Serving Twaddle'
In a surprise to no one, royal experts did not enjoy Harry & Meghan.
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated Netflix documentary hit the streaming service on Thursday, December 8, royalists have been coming out of the woodwork to bash the six-part series where the couple chronicled their journey from when they met to present day.
"I think it is the most enormous pile of self-serving twaddle that I’ve watched in quite a long time," Nick Bullen, co-founder of True Royalty TV, explained of the special, which will release three more episodes on the streamer next week.
"I mean, please, how much of this have we heard before? I think Netflix is probably really angry with the Oprah interview [from March 2021] because she got all the really juicy stuff. This is just a rehash of lots of things we’ve heard about like Harry’s anger with the press," he continued. "We’ve heard about the so-called institutional racism in Britain. We’ve heard about the formality of the British royal family, how Meghan was a breath of fresh air at first – we’ve heard it all before."
Bullen carried on with his rant, emphasizing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all is hypocritical given everything they've said since their royal exit. "The thing that is most shocking to me, though, is that this is a couple who left for a private life," he said.
"They were fed up with the press intrusion and wanted their privacy. And in this series, they’ve not only opened up their home, but they’ve revealed their text messages, they’ve shown photos from their most private moments – there are even photographs from the moment that Harry went down on one knee to propose," the angered royal expert pointed out. "It’s just hypocritical beyond belief that they wanted privacy and now they are opening up every single aspect of their lives."
The British press continues to throw shade at Harry and Meghan, and in the doc, the red-headed member of the royal family explained the dynamic between the firm and the tabloids in England.
"A press pack of royal correspondents is essentially just an extended PR arm for the royal family," he spilled in the third episode. "So, there's an agreement that has been there for over 30 years."
