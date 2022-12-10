Royal Expert Bashes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Documentary: 'It's Self-Serving Twaddle'

"I think it is the most enormous pile of self-serving twaddle that I’ve watched in quite a long time," Nick Bullen, co-founder of True Royalty TV, explained of the special, which will release three more episodes on the streamer next week.

"I mean, please, how much of this have we heard before? I think Netflix is probably really angry with the Oprah interview [from March 2021] because she got all the really juicy stuff. This is just a rehash of lots of things we’ve heard about like Harry’s anger with the press," he continued. "We’ve heard about the so-called institutional racism in Britain. We’ve heard about the formality of the British royal family, how Meghan was a breath of fresh air at first – we’ve heard it all before."