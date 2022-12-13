Howard Stern Bashes 'Whiny B**ches' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Watching Netflix Docuseries: 'It's Been Painful'
Howard Stern was not a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries.
"It's been painful," the television personality, 68, said on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show on Monday, December 12, after the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan aired Thursday, December 8. "I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife [Beth Ostrosky Stern] wants to watch it. You know, we have shows we watch. But they come off like such whiny b**ches. I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it."
The first half of their series featured the royal-turned-Hollywood couple's courtship, low-key engagement in 2017, as well as a glimpse of the constant scrutiny they faced. Harry also explained that he decided to uproot his life to the U.S. to protect his family after fearing that his wife would end up with the same fate as his late mom, Princess Diana.
“I get Prince Harry being pissed off at the monarchy for his mother," Howard acknowledged, referring to the late royal, who died in a car crash in 1997 after being chased by paparazzi. "They treated her like s**t … I feel bad for Prince Harry losing his mother and all that."
Noting that the couple gets his "empathy" in regards to the loss of Diana, Howard continued, "But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about 'Wah wah wah, and they don’t like me' — and [Meghan] wants to be beloved in this country, but man, oh man."
Overall, the controversial host said Harry and Meghan simply rubbed him the wrong way, especially because, according to him, all the coparents did was complain about wanting to be left alone yet they went ahead and invited the world into their private lives post-Megxit.
"It’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, ‘We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone,’ And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix? Showing you them and their kids and their life. It’s like The Kardashians — except boring,” added Howard, who found the whole situation "troubling." (A rep for the couple recently denied that their royal exit was about wanting privacy.)
Ever since Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, stepped back from their royal duties in March 2021, they have been airing out their dirty laundry with the royals, from bashing King Charles III's parenting style to addressing the Duke of Sussex's estrangement from Prince William.
More than one year before their Netflix release, the couple sat down for a bombshell tell-all, in which they accused members of the royal family of racism and claimed The Palace failed to help Meghan when she was having suicidal thoughts.
Howard questioned during his Monday episode whether dragging the royals' names through the mud was Harry and Meghan's new career path.
"Is this your career? Talking about how humiliated you were being part of, I don’t know, living in a castle — it’s hard to relate to," Howard remarked. “It looks pretty terrific to me. … I guess they’re off the royal payroll so they’ve gotta make a buck.”
And while Harry put his relationships with this family members in jeopardy for the sake of his wife, Howard predicted a divorce for the duo — who wed in 2018— down the line. "I think he’s eventually not gonna dig her. I’m telling you. She’s a little bit …" he trailed off.
The next three episodes of Harry & Meghan are set to premiere this Thursday, December 15.