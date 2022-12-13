Howard Stern Bashes 'Whiny B**ches' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Watching Netflix Docuseries: 'It's Been Painful'

The first half of their series featured the royal-turned-Hollywood couple's courtship, low-key engagement in 2017, as well as a glimpse of the constant scrutiny they faced. Harry also explained that he decided to uproot his life to the U.S. to protect his family after fearing that his wife would end up with the same fate as his late mom, Princess Diana.

FACT CHECK! CLAIMS MADE IN PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY CALLED INTO QUESTION

“I get Prince Harry being pissed off at the monarchy for his mother," Howard acknowledged, referring to the late royal, who died in a car crash in 1997 after being chased by paparazzi. "They treated her like s**t … I feel bad for Prince Harry losing his mother and all that."