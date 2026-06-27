Julia Louis-Dreyfus Warns Donald Trump’s Late-Night Feuds Are Bigger Than Comedy

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The Comedy Warning

Source: MEGA She linked comedy to the broader fight for free expression.

“I’m not sure how we got here, but all of a sudden, we live in a world where facts are disputed,” Louis-Dreyfus said. Facts are “drowned in noise, and then they’re weaponized,” she continued, adding, “It’s like there’s this attack on our ability to trust what we perceive, and then confusion and a kind of numbed, stupification are the result.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress cited Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel as examples.

Louis-Dreyfus, whose own career includes Seinfeld and the political satire Veep, said comedy should be understood as part of art’s role in reflecting society back at itself. “I’ve done a lot of comedy in my career, and people don’t immediately think of comedy as part of the artist holding up the mirror to society thing. But of course, that’s exactly what comedy does, and that’s why it’s the comedians who go down first, the Stephen Colberts and Jimmy Kimmels.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and the Trump Factor

Source: MEGA She warned against treating artists as political enemies.

Her comments follow a bruising stretch for late-night TV. The Late Show was canceled after Stephen Colbert criticized CBS parent company Paramount Global for settling a $16 million lawsuit with Trump while seeking FCC approval for an $8 billion merger. Trump celebrated the cancellation. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! was temporarily pulled last year amid conservative backlash over the host’s comments about Republicans’ response to the killing of commentator Charlie Kirk. Trump celebrated that move, too, while FCC chair Brendan Carr later ordered early license reviews of Disney’s eight owned-and-operated ABC stations. “When our government sees artists as the enemy … that’s the start of something truly terrifying,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “It’s a very small step from here to punishing dissent itself.”

Art as the Target

Source: MEGA Her podcast addressed growing concerns over free speech.