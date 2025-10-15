Julianne Hough Almost Wipes Out While Entering the Ballroom During 'DWTS': Watch
Oct. 15 2025, Published 7:32 a.m. ET
Julianne Hough had a slip-up on Dancing With the Stars that had fans holding their breath for a second.
During the October 14 episode, Hough almost wiped out as she entered the ballroom with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Luckily, she quickly caught her balance — with a little help from Ribeiro — before flashing a smile and carrying on like the pro she is.
The 37-year-old stunned in a sleek, all-white mermaid gown featuring a turtleneck cut and muscle sleeves that showed off her toned arms. The back of the dress had a sculpted detail that accentuated her figure. She paired the look with gold drop earrings, bold red lipstick and her signature short bob. Ribeiro looked equally sharp in a maroon suit with a pink button-down underneath.
After the minor stumble, the pair welcomed pro dancer Kym Johnson back to the ballroom before kicking off the emotional “Dedication Night.”
The theme had contestants performing heartfelt routines in honor of their loved ones — right in front of them in the audience. The night ended with tears, hugs and a surprise twist.
"The first couple who is safe is..." Ribeiro teased before adding, "All of you! No one is going home tonight."
Hough jumped in to explain, "We couldn't send anyone home tonight on such a special night. All of the scores and all of the votes from tonight will carry over to next week."
On her Instagram Story, Hough then shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Ribeiro from the set monitor, writing, “It’s showtime!”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This is not her first mishap since first stepping into the DWTS ballroom at 18 years old.
Back in 2024, while celebrating the show’s 20th anniversary, she opened up about her medical condition on Instagram.
“I ended up winning my first two seasons, had a cyst burst on live TV (yep, that happened),” she wrote.
Reflecting on her journey, Hough said it was "incredibly magical, unpredictable and emotional," adding, “It’s not just about dancing, it’s about courage. It’s about what happens when you put yourself out there live and exposed in front of the world but held with so much care. We’ve all been changed by it.”
She also shared her gratitude for her life coming full circle, from being a young professional dancer “fresh out of Utah with $2,000 in my pocket after training in London” to now co-hosting the show that helped shape her career.
Her brother, Derek Hough, who now serves as a judge on DWTS, applauded his sister in the comments section. "Winning your first 2 seasons back 🏆to back 🏆at 18 yrs old is a serious flex," he wrote.