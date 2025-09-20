Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Butt and Toned Tummy in Cheeky Bikini: See the Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough made fans drool with back-to-back Instagram posts showing off her stunning bikini body. On Saturday, September 20, Hough uploaded a series of alluring photos from her Caribbean vacation — which appeared to be a quick trip between hosting Dancing With the Stars every Tuesday on live television. Hough started co-hosting the reality dancing competition series in 2023 after being both a professional dancer and judge on the hit ABC show.

Julianne Hough Bares Her Booty in Drool-Worthy Snap

Source: @juleshough/Instagram The 'Dancing With the Stars' co-host shared photos from her vacation in Barbados.

“A fun moment of pause to explore, surf and soak in time with friends. Until next time, Barbados,” the 37-year-old captioned her dreamy photo dump. In a few of the pictures, Hough flaunted her killer bikini body in a bright orange swimsuit. She showed off both her front and backside — with one image putting her toned tummy on display while Hough bared her butt in another sultry snap. The two-piece bikini had thin string bottoms, as her cleavage peeked out of the triangular matching top.

'Dancing With the Stars' Co-Host Puts Enviable Abs on Full Display

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough looked stunning in a tiny orange bikini.

A video included in Hough’s Instagram carousel of content additionally featured the blonde beauty in a similarly styled black bikini, as she danced around in what appeared to be a cold plunge tub. Hough seemed to sport the same black swimsuit in a post shared less than 24 hours prior. "Life lately," she captioned the Friday, September 19, upload, again making jaws drop as she flexed her flawless figure.

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough showed off her butt in a cheeky black bikini.

Friday’s post additionally showcased a mirror selfie of Hough sitting on a reformer during her Pilates workout. She also snapped a steamy selfie while sitting inside of a sauna in a revealing gray set that looked more like underwear and a bra. In the comments sections of both posts, fans and friends gushed over Hough’s breathtaking beauty. "This woman is flawless," an admirer declared, as another supporter wrote: "You look absolutely stunning ❤️."

Julianne Hough Enjoys Steamy Sauna Session

Source: @juleshough/Instagram The professional dancer snapped a selfie while sitting in a sauna.