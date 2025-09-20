Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Butt and Toned Tummy in Cheeky Bikini: See the Hot Photos
Sept. 20 2025, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
Julianne Hough made fans drool with back-to-back Instagram posts showing off her stunning bikini body.
On Saturday, September 20, Hough uploaded a series of alluring photos from her Caribbean vacation — which appeared to be a quick trip between hosting Dancing With the Stars every Tuesday on live television.
Hough started co-hosting the reality dancing competition series in 2023 after being both a professional dancer and judge on the hit ABC show.
Julianne Hough Bares Her Booty in Drool-Worthy Snap
“A fun moment of pause to explore, surf and soak in time with friends. Until next time, Barbados,” the 37-year-old captioned her dreamy photo dump.
In a few of the pictures, Hough flaunted her killer bikini body in a bright orange swimsuit.
She showed off both her front and backside — with one image putting her toned tummy on display while Hough bared her butt in another sultry snap. The two-piece bikini had thin string bottoms, as her cleavage peeked out of the triangular matching top.
'Dancing With the Stars' Co-Host Puts Enviable Abs on Full Display
A video included in Hough’s Instagram carousel of content additionally featured the blonde beauty in a similarly styled black bikini, as she danced around in what appeared to be a cold plunge tub.
Hough seemed to sport the same black swimsuit in a post shared less than 24 hours prior.
"Life lately," she captioned the Friday, September 19, upload, again making jaws drop as she flexed her flawless figure.
Friday’s post additionally showcased a mirror selfie of Hough sitting on a reformer during her Pilates workout.
She also snapped a steamy selfie while sitting inside of a sauna in a revealing gray set that looked more like underwear and a bra.
In the comments sections of both posts, fans and friends gushed over Hough’s breathtaking beauty.
"This woman is flawless," an admirer declared, as another supporter wrote: "You look absolutely stunning ❤️."
Julianne Hough Enjoys Steamy Sauna Session
Hough's vacation snaps were shared just days after she appeared in the sky box of the Dancing With the Stars ballroom in Los Angeles, Calif., for the premiere of Season 34.
For opening night, the Footloose actress stunned in a captivating backless black dress from Givenchy.
"Back at it 😉 season premiere tonight!" she wrote alongside a video of herself in the gorgeous gown.
During the season premiere, Hough made a joke about having "too much Botox" to make the same funny face contestant Andy Richter was making during a post-performance interview with the comedian and Emma Slater — his professional dance partner.