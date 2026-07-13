Julianne Hough Goes Braless During Fun Euro Trip: Photos

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Julianne Hough is making the most of her European getaway. The Dancing With the Stars alum gave fans another look at her vacation by sharing a series of stylish Instagram Stories, including a braless outfit that quickly grabbed attention.

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Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough shared new Instagram Stories from her European vacation.

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In one selfie, Hough posed inside a car wearing a sleeveless black mock-neck top with no visible bra underneath. She completed the sleek look with oversized black sunglasses, a delicate gold necklace and a white lace headscarf wrapped around her blonde bob, giving the outfit a vintage-inspired touch. The actress and dancer looked radiant as she smiled softly for the camera while enjoying the sunny weather during her travels.

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A Polished Look for Her European Adventure

Source: @juleshough/Instagram The 'Dancing With the Stars' alum wore a sleeveless black mock-neck top.

Hough later shared a mirror selfie inside what appeared to be an elegant hotel restroom, giving followers a full view of her vacation ensemble. She paired the fitted black top with a cream-colored satin skirt and carried a small black shoulder bag. She finished the sophisticated look with the same sunglasses and lace headscarf. The upscale setting featured ornate wallpaper, gold-framed mirrors and marble countertops, adding to the luxurious feel of her European getaway.

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Relaxation Is Part of Her Routine

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough recently posted another vacation photo of herself relaxing in a sauna.

The latest photos come shortly after Hough showed off her toned physique in a white bikini while relaxing in a sauna during the same trip. At the time, she posted a photo of herself reclining on a towel and captioned it, "Restoration before the next adventure." Hough kept the moment natural by pulling her blonde hair back and wearing little to no makeup as she enjoyed some downtime.

Hough Opens Up About Recovery

Source: MEGA Julianne Hough said recovery practices like saunas, ice baths and lymphatic massage help her stay healthy.