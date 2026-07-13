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Julianne Hough Goes Braless During Fun Euro Trip: Photos

julianne hough braless euro trip photos
Source: MEGA; @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough shared stylish new photos from her European vacation, including a chic braless look.

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July 13 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

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Julianne Hough is making the most of her European getaway.

The Dancing With the Stars alum gave fans another look at her vacation by sharing a series of stylish Instagram Stories, including a braless outfit that quickly grabbed attention.

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image of Julianne Hough shared new Instagram Stories from her European vacation.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough shared new Instagram Stories from her European vacation.

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In one selfie, Hough posed inside a car wearing a sleeveless black mock-neck top with no visible bra underneath. She completed the sleek look with oversized black sunglasses, a delicate gold necklace and a white lace headscarf wrapped around her blonde bob, giving the outfit a vintage-inspired touch.

The actress and dancer looked radiant as she smiled softly for the camera while enjoying the sunny weather during her travels.

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A Polished Look for Her European Adventure

image of The 'Dancing With the Stars' alum wore a sleeveless black mock-neck top.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

The 'Dancing With the Stars' alum wore a sleeveless black mock-neck top.

Hough later shared a mirror selfie inside what appeared to be an elegant hotel restroom, giving followers a full view of her vacation ensemble.

She paired the fitted black top with a cream-colored satin skirt and carried a small black shoulder bag. She finished the sophisticated look with the same sunglasses and lace headscarf.

The upscale setting featured ornate wallpaper, gold-framed mirrors and marble countertops, adding to the luxurious feel of her European getaway.

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Relaxation Is Part of Her Routine

image of Julianne Hough recently posted another vacation photo of herself relaxing in a sauna.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough recently posted another vacation photo of herself relaxing in a sauna.

The latest photos come shortly after Hough showed off her toned physique in a white bikini while relaxing in a sauna during the same trip.

At the time, she posted a photo of herself reclining on a towel and captioned it, "Restoration before the next adventure."

Hough kept the moment natural by pulling her blonde hair back and wearing little to no makeup as she enjoyed some downtime.

Hough Opens Up About Recovery

image of Julianne Hough said recovery practices like saunas, ice baths and lymphatic massage help her stay healthy.
Source: MEGA

Julianne Hough said recovery practices like saunas, ice baths and lymphatic massage help her stay healthy.

The actress has also shared that prioritizing recovery has played a major role in helping her feel stronger than ever.

“I think recovery in general is overlooked. I really love saunas and ice baths. I feel like that is huge and has helped me so much in being able to dance as long as I have. I'm almost 36, and if I would have been doing cold plunges and ice baths and saunas earlier on in my life, I think my body would have been even better. Since I've started, I feel more healthy and vibrant now than I even did in my mid-20s when I wasn't doing it. I love a lymphatic boot; it’ll squeeze the legs, and sometimes I'll just put those boots on at night. And when putting on lotion, I’ll do my own little lymphatic massage. I know the points to press behind the knee and in the inner thigh. I’ll do that, and that helps with inflammation,” she revealed.

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