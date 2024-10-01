Julianne Hough Shuts Down Haters Criticizing Her Body and 'Strange' Behavior: 'I’ve Never Been Healthier or Happier'
Julianne Hough is brushing off any negative comments haters hurl her way.
In a Monday, September 30, Instagram Story upload, the professional dancer addressed fans who thought she was acting weird and looked too thin in recent social media uploads.
"My body has never been healthier — I was full of inflammation in my [20s] and had a marker for an [autoimmune] that I addressed and committed to over a year and a half ago," the Dancing With the Stars co-host, 36, explained after posting a few videos in a bikini.
"I’ve frozen my eggs over the last few years which also shifts the body fluctuation," she noted. "I’ve never been healthier or happier from the inside out."
That wasn't always the case, as the blonde beauty revealed she had also recently dealt with "grief, loss, sadness and fear," which "get stored in the body" and is held on to "in different ways."
"I made it a huge priority to accept, express, process and release a lot of emotions over the years," she noted.
Hough hit back at body-shamers by sharing a photo of herself eating a burger, captioning it, "And for those telling me to eat a cheeseburger, this was on Sept 17th, the premiere date of DWTS!"
The star also addressed people's comments on her trampoline video, though she insisted she wasn't acting weird and actually showing the "most authentic version" of herself by letting out her "playful" side.
"I saw somewhere that when kids are the most playful and can be the most strange and weird versions of themselves it means they are the safest to do so," the actress explained. "My playful goofy side is a reflection of how safe I feel in my own skin and with the people around me. Everyone who is close to me knows this side of me means I am the most free in [judgment] of myself and from others."
"I’m going to continue feeling safe within myself regardless of the outpouring of your comments, and have fun with life which can be really heavy and challenging," Hough continued. "So why not be playful and laugh and enjoy the journey instead of taking everything so seriously."
The star signed off the post by writing, "Sending love, light and playful energy your way 💕."
Hough's comments about embracing her true self come a few months after she revealed she was sexually assaulted at age 4 by a neighbor, something she blocked from her memory until recently.
During that same podcast interview, she shared that she had a rocky home life and started professionally dancing by age 10, so she didn't get to have a typical childhood.
However, she noted that ex-husband Brooks Laich, 41, helped her reconnect with her inner child during their marriage, which helped her "heal."