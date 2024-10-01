Julianne Hough Shuts Down Haters Criticizing Her Body and 'Strange' Behavior: 'I’ve Never Been Healthier or Happier'

"My body has never been healthier — I was full of inflammation in my [20s] and had a marker for an [autoimmune] that I addressed and committed to over a year and a half ago," the Dancing With the Stars co-host, 36, explained after posting a few videos in a bikini.

"I’ve frozen my eggs over the last few years which also shifts the body fluctuation," she noted. "I’ve never been healthier or happier from the inside out."