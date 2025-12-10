Julianne Hough Turns Up the Heat as She Flaunts Her Toned Physique in Tiny Yellow Bikini: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough is looking hotter than ever!

The Dancing With the Stars host jumped on Instagram to drop a steamy sauna selfie while rocking a micro yellow G-string bikini. The 37-year-old angled the camera downward as beads of sweat glistened across her toned body. Her cheeks looked rosy from the heat, as she tagged the moment with a yellow heart emoji that matched her tiny suit.

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough shared a sauna selfie while wearing a tiny yellow G-string bikini.

The post landed right as Hough reflected on her long-running DWTS career — a journey that’s pretty much shaped her entire life. “I feel like it’s just part of my DNA now, and I think that’s because I have been on the show for so many years in different roles, there’s almost a familiarity for other people as well,” she told Variety.

“My whole life has been dancing, and ballroom dancing specifically. So I’ve been in roles to help the celebrity feel comfortable so that they can come to me for anything, and the pros too. I also know what the judges are looking for,” she continued. “I feel lucky that I’ve just been able to grow up with this show and have it raise me.”

Source: MEGA The host reflected on how 'Dancing With the Stars' has shaped her life and career.

Hough’s DWTS timeline spans more than 15 years — from joining as the youngest pro dancer ever at 18, to becoming a two-time Mirrorball champion in Seasons 4 and 5, to later stepping in as a judge in Seasons 19 to 21, 23 to 24, plus a guest stint in Season 30. Now she’s co-hosting with Alfonso Ribeiro, a role she took on in Season 32. She’s earned Emmy nods, fan-favorite status and is one of the show’s stars.

Hough also opened up about how much the reality TV landscape has changed since the early 2000s. “Where we were 20 years ago, being a reality star was almost a bad taste in your mouth. It had this connotation. But today, with social media, everybody has a platform to show who they are,” said Hough. “It’s been more wildly — not just accepted, but embraced. It’s encouraged to show the authenticity of who you are. And I think the show is built on being vulnerable and authentic and showing progress and growth versus just showing the excellent results always.”

Source: Dancing With the Stars Julianne Hough spoke about how TV has changed since she started.

For Hough, DWTS has been the one steady home base through all the shifts in her life. “My whole life has been about pivoting and trying different things, moving out of the country and training. This has been the most consistent thing in my life, and it’s always been the thing that I’ve been able to come home to and still feel like I’m being challenged and accepted,” she explained. “It’s a place to still discover myself, but in a safe, contained environment where it’s all about growth and expansion through rhinestones and glitter.”

She also addressed how she’s learned to deal with criticism over the years. “What I’m realizing is everybody wants to be seen and everybody wants to feel significant and important. The only way to really do that is if you go viral. And the fastest way to go viral is, unfortunately, through negativity,” Hough stated. “Negativity breeds negativity. Positivity breeds positivity. We have this magic sauce where this show is so positive, so it’s breeding positivity, but then it’s also activating people to have polarity, and that’s what creates tension… Everybody has a right to say how they feel. It’s just unfortunate when it’s not necessarily true, or they’re looking to tear somebody apart.”

Source: MEGA The star explained how criticism affects performers.