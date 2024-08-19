Julianne Hough Names 'DTWS' Champion Who Shouldn't Have Won the Mirrorball Trophy
Julianne Hough didn't hold back when giving her opinions on former Dancing With the Stars contestants.
During the Sunday, August 18, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the entertainer — who has served as a professional dancer, judge and now co-host of the competition series — was asked if there was ever a celebrity she "strongly disagreed" with winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.
While Hough, 36, nearly side-stepped the question, fellow guest Mickey Guyton subtly whispered with a laugh, "Bobby Bones."
"Oh, I actually agree with you! And I think it’s because of the fanbase, right? It’s all about the fanbase on that show," the blonde beauty said of the radio host, 44, who won Season 27 in 2018 with his partner, Sharna Burgess. "He was not the best dancer, I agree."
Bones scored the major victory with fan votes despite the panel of judges giving him continuously low scores for his routines. "I think they [the judges’ marks and critiques] are fair. I don’t think they want me to win, frankly. I think the judges want somebody who came in with more dance experience to win," he explained in a 2018 interview.
"But that’s why the show isn’t just about the judges — it’s also about the people. I think the show hasn’t had a winner like me ever, and I don’t know what that means to them," the television personality added. "So, I don’t think they want me to win, but that’s OK."
As for the Footloose actress, the hit show has been a launching pad for her career and her brother Derek Hough, who has also served as a pro partner and a judge. When it was revealed his sibling would take over hosting duties with Alfonso Ribeiro, the 39-year-old joked about work becoming a family affair again.
"I'm really disappointed. Jules, can you not? Just kidding! It makes perfect sense. It's the perfect decision, really. She's part of the family, not just with me, but the whole show. She was there from the beginning and a two-time champion. She's a great host, and her familiarity with the show is amazing. I'm very excited," Derek exclusively gushed to OK! last year.
With the relatives working in such close quarters, the older brother was asked if he thinks he and Julianne would get into any rifts throughout the season.
"I don't know! It's funny because we're not really the bickering kind of siblings. I think people want to see us fight more. Now that she's a co-host, she's more on the competitor's side. She's there with them, and I am on the other side. So, if I give a score she doesn't think is fair, she will have no problem saying she disagrees with me," he added.
Good Housekeeping conducted the 2018 interview with Bones.