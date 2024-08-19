Bones scored the major victory with fan votes despite the panel of judges giving him continuously low scores for his routines. "I think they [the judges’ marks and critiques] are fair. I don’t think they want me to win, frankly. I think the judges want somebody who came in with more dance experience to win," he explained in a 2018 interview.

"But that’s why the show isn’t just about the judges — it’s also about the people. I think the show hasn’t had a winner like me ever, and I don’t know what that means to them," the television personality added. "So, I don’t think they want me to win, but that’s OK."