Julianne Hough Reveals Why Her Relationship With Ryan Seacrest Ended in 2013

"That was exactly the dynamic. The rug was swept up from underneath me, and I was just flying and I was experiencing things that I didn’t even know existed.”

“I would imagine it would be so exciting and so privileged and so romantic and then also I would feel like I was losing myself to all of that,” Shepard said.

“I had this insecurity that I was like, ‘I don’t ever want anybody to think that I’m with him for this reason,’” she explained. “And so I then started playing smaller. I know that that was his experience in past situations and stuff, and so I again overcompensated, [I] was malleable to fit into exactly what somebody needed me to be for them to be happy.”

Though the blonde beauty was well-known in Hollywood , she admitted she was nervous about people thinking she was just using Seacrest for his connections.

The Footloose starlet said this is something she does in other relationships.

“What I’ve realized over the years is I don’t know if I’ve ever truly been in love with someone, but I have loved the feeling of being loved — and so let me be what that needs to be so that I can be loved,” she noted. “And then because I’m so filled with love from someone, of course I love you. I love everyone. I’ve been in love with everyone I’ve ever dated, but have I? I don’t want to overanalyze it, because every person I’ve also dated has been a very good person.”