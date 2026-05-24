Julianne Hough Flaunts Enviable Abs in Teeny Tiny Black Bikini During Hot Sauna Moment: Photo

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Julianne Hough sizzled in a black bikini and showed off her rock-hard abs in a recent post shared on her Instagram Stories. The dancing pro, 37, posted a red-hued snapshot of herself lounging on a wooden bed in what looked like a sauna.

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Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough showed off her enviable abs in a new photo she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Julianne donned the dark two-piece and no makeup or jewelry as she got her sweat on in the photo. She also tied her blonde locks back in a low pony for the activity. The Footloose actress attended the 2026 Gracie Awards Gala in Beverly Hills on May 20 — just a couple of days before she put her abs on display in her steam room.

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Julianne Hough Opened Up About Her Brother Derek Becoming a First-Time Dad

Source: MEGA Julianne Hough got candid about her brother Derek Hough becoming a dad.

Julianne kept it sleek in a black halter Tom Ford gown and strappy Saint Laurent sandals. The dress had a slinky slit that ran up her thigh and had slashes across the stomach area. The Gracie Awards are held annually by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and celebrates women’s voices, stories and achievements on TV, in film and on radio podcasts. Earlier this month, the Rock of Ages star opened up about her older brother Derek Hough becoming a father for the first time.

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Derek Hough Welcomed Daughter Everley Capri Last Year

Source: MEGA Derek Hough welcomed a daughter in December 2025.

The choreographer, 41, and his wife, Hayley Erbert, welcomed daughter, Everley Capri, in December 2025. “It's honestly my favorite version of who he is,” Julianne gushed to People. “I think I've been lucky enough to watch my brother grow into an incredible man and a husband, and now a father.” “I think it's my favorite version," she added. The couple married in August 2023 and announced last year they would be first-time parents.

Derek Hough Joked His Daughter Will Be Spoiled by 'Aunt Julianne'

Source: @derekhough/Instagram The choreographer gushed over his sister being a great aunt to his daughter.