Julianne Hough Flaunts Enviable Abs in Teeny Tiny Black Bikini During Hot Sauna Moment: Photo
May 24 2026, Published 3:37 p.m. ET
Julianne Hough sizzled in a black bikini and showed off her rock-hard abs in a recent post shared on her Instagram Stories.
The dancing pro, 37, posted a red-hued snapshot of herself lounging on a wooden bed in what looked like a sauna.
Julianne donned the dark two-piece and no makeup or jewelry as she got her sweat on in the photo.
She also tied her blonde locks back in a low pony for the activity.
The Footloose actress attended the 2026 Gracie Awards Gala in Beverly Hills on May 20 — just a couple of days before she put her abs on display in her steam room.
Julianne Hough Opened Up About Her Brother Derek Becoming a First-Time Dad
Julianne kept it sleek in a black halter Tom Ford gown and strappy Saint Laurent sandals. The dress had a slinky slit that ran up her thigh and had slashes across the stomach area.
The Gracie Awards are held annually by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and celebrates women’s voices, stories and achievements on TV, in film and on radio podcasts.
Earlier this month, the Rock of Ages star opened up about her older brother Derek Hough becoming a father for the first time.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Derek Hough Welcomed Daughter Everley Capri Last Year
The choreographer, 41, and his wife, Hayley Erbert, welcomed daughter, Everley Capri, in December 2025.
“It's honestly my favorite version of who he is,” Julianne gushed to People. “I think I've been lucky enough to watch my brother grow into an incredible man and a husband, and now a father.”
“I think it's my favorite version," she added.
The couple married in August 2023 and announced last year they would be first-time parents.
Derek Hough Joked His Daughter Will Be Spoiled by 'Aunt Julianne'
"We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small ♥️," Derek wrote alongside an Instagram Reel of the cute announcement in July 2025.
Last month, the Dancing With the Stars judge also revealed to People about how "amazing" his sister is with his baby daughter.
“I mean, she's gonna be the best aunt in the world. My girl's gonna get spoiled — that's for sure — from Aunt Julianne. That's for sure," Derek joked.
"Being in the industry, you wanna do great in your career and be at the top of the game and do this, achieve this,” he went on. “But being a dad now — that's the pinnacle. That's the top. Everything else is now just a bonus, you know what I mean? That is the echelon right there.”