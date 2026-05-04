Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Bum in Hot Vacation Photos

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Julianne Hough is clearly living her best beach life right now! The Dancing With the Stars alum recently dropped a series of stunning vacation snaps, giving fans a peek into her tropical escape. In one standout shot, Hough faced away from the camera while standing on soft sand under swaying palm trees, subtly showing off her toned backside in a barely-there bikini.

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Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough shared eye-catching vacation photos that highlighted her toned physique.

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In another snap, the star was seen strolling along the shoreline with a bright red surfboard in hand. She paired a long-sleeve top with bikini bottoms that highlighted her athletic figure, while the crystal-blue ocean and clear skies gave the whole moment an effortlessly cool feel.

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She also shared a fun, playful selfie with a friend while holding a surfboard, flashing a peace sign and a big smile. In a separate photo, Hough looked fresh-faced and glowing as she sipped from a coconut aboard a boat, fully embracing the laid-back island vibe.

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Source: @juleshough/Instagram The dancer embraced surfing and snorkeling as part of her tropical getaway activities.

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“This new hobby has become my whole personality 🤙,” she captioned the post.

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And it’s not just surfing she’s been into lately. The professional dancer also gave fans a look at her latest snorkeling session, rocking a red bikini as she filmed herself underwater. The water looked crystal clear and calm, with soft sunlight filtering through and adding to the peaceful vibe.

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Source: @juleshough/Instagram The 'DWTS' star's playful and relaxed moments gave fans a glimpse into her carefree vacation vibe.

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At one point, Hough even showed off her backside again as she swam, leaning into the carefree energy of the moment. She also playfully blew air bubbles while enjoying the activity, subtly flaunting her toned abs at the same time.

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Julianne Hough Wears Skimpy Bikini to Go Snorkeling on Luxe Getaway: Hot Photos https://t.co/ZX5TP674cb pic.twitter.com/Zhd5u5SOzc — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 30, 2026 Source: @OKMagazine/X

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Of course, her fit physique doesn’t come by accident. Hough, who recently vacationed in Fiji, has been open about how she keeps her bikini-ready body through a consistent mix of diet and fitness. On April 19, she shared details about her daily routine and go-to snacks. “I'm definitely a person that loves good fats, so sometimes I'll do avocado and a little olive oil and salt. That's a good snack for anti-inflammatory needs,” she explained. “Sometimes I'll do a piece of fruit midmorning as a snack. If I've woken up pretty early, I'll do some sort of salad with protein in the afternoon and then really just protein and veggies at night. Those are my go-tos; I'm not a big grazer. I'll just have my meal.”

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Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough maintains her figure through a balanced diet focused on healthy fats and protein.