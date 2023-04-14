OK Magazine
Ryan Seacrest Tears Up During Last Show Of 'Live!' As Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Supports Him In The Audience 

Apr. 14 2023, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

An emotional send off!

On Friday, April 14, during the last taping of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest began to tear up on air. Cohost Kelly Ripa also cried as the pair reminisced on their six years together.

While this was a sad occasion for the pair, it was also a reason to celebrate for Seacrest and those close to him. The TV personality’s girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, was in the audience during the show cheering on her boyfriend of two years.

Ripa pointed out her attendance, saying, "We will all keep our same mailing addresses in case there is ever a wedding invitation."

"Just in case!" she added, about the potential nuptials between Paige, 26 and Seacrest, 48.

The American Idol host’s parents and sister also joined in the celebration, as they went on stage to toast Seacrest. Even Seacrest’s niece, who affectionately calls him Uncle Ry Ry, made an appearance via video where she stated, "I'm so proud of you."

In addition, the cohost’s replacement and Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, was part of the festivities. The soon-to-be costar of Live with Kelly and Mark showed up with a cake for his friend.

"You're such a pro, you make it look easy and we all know it's not," Consuelos said as they did a ceremonial passing of the mug. "I'll never forget your kind words and assurance. I love you."

The Riverdale actor will officially take over for Seacrest on Monday, April 17.

As OK! previously reported, on February 16, the Georgia native shared a statement announcing that he would be leaving Live!

"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together,” he said at the time.

“I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark."

In response, Ripa made a similar statement.

"I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan. Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind."

