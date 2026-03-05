or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Julianne Hough
OK LogoPHOTOS

Julianne Hough Strips Down to Black Lace Bra While Getting Ready for 'The Bride!' Premiere: Photos

Photo of Julianne Hough
Source: MEGA/@juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough stripped down to a black lace bra while getting ready for 'The Bride!' premiere.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2026, Updated 4:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough teased her slim figure in lingerie ahead of The Bride! premiere.

The Dancing With the Stars host, 37, lounged in a black lace bra with a silk orange robe layered over it in photos posted on Wednesday, March 4.

Hough posed with several hair clips and undereye masks as she sat in the glam chair, getting ready for the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough stars in 'The Bride!'

The star later changed into a backless black gown by FRANCESCO MURANO. The sides of the garment were cut out as well, exposing her chest.

“A little drama for The Bride! premiere 🖤,” she captioned her photo dump from the event.

Hough’s DWTS costars hyped her up in the comments section of her post.

“Unreal,” Witney Carson wrote, while Sasha Farber added two clapping emojis.

“I am on the floor 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥 ,” Ariana Madix raved.

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough Returns to Acting in 'The Bride!'

Image of Julianne Hough took almost a decade off from acting.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough took almost a decade off from acting.

Hough stars in The Bride! after an eight-year hiatus from acting.

“It was amazing. I honestly couldn't imagine a different project,” she told an outlet at the film’s London premiere on February 26. “This was truly iconic in so many ways, and the fact that I got to be a part of [director] Maggie [Gyllenhaal]'s vision — this message of feminism through empowerment and rock and roll punk. I just think it's so incredible, and she's just such an amazing director.”

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Julianne Hough

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Julianne Hough exposed side b--- in a black gown.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough exposed side b--- in a black gown.

Hough takes part in a movie within the movie, which is inspired by the Frankenstein novel and Bride of Frankenstein film from 1935.

“[I] didn't really participate in the actual film. I'm having a new experience with all of you as well,” she admitted.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Julianne Hough is the current host of 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough is the current host of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

The dancer gushed over getting to work alongside Gyllenhaal’s brother, Jake Gyllenhaal.

“Jake is amazing, and just such a professional,” Julianne expressed. “He's obviously been doing this forever, and just the humility and excitement that he had to come into the studio and we worked together, and it was so much fun.”

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough Says 'Dancing With the Stars' Is 'Part' of Her 'DNA'

Image of Julianne Hough enjoyed working with Jake Gyllenhaal.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough enjoyed working with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Before Bride!, the blonde beauty’s most recent project was the 2018 sports drama Bigger. Since 2023, hosting Dancing With the Stars has been her priority.

"I feel like it’s just part of my DNA now, and I think that’s because I have been on the show for so many years in different roles, there’s almost a familiarity for other people as well," she told Variety in December 2025. "My whole life has been dancing, and ballroom dancing specifically. So I’ve been in roles to help the celebrity feel comfortable so that they can come to me for anything, and the pros too. I also know what the judges are looking for. I feel lucky that I’ve just been able to grow up with this show and have it raise me."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.