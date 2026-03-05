Julianne Hough Strips Down to Black Lace Bra While Getting Ready for 'The Bride!' Premiere: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough teased her slim figure in lingerie ahead of The Bride! premiere. The Dancing With the Stars host, 37, lounged in a black lace bra with a silk orange robe layered over it in photos posted on Wednesday, March 4. Hough posed with several hair clips and undereye masks as she sat in the glam chair, getting ready for the event.

View this post on Instagram Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough stars in 'The Bride!'

The star later changed into a backless black gown by FRANCESCO MURANO. The sides of the garment were cut out as well, exposing her chest. “A little drama for The Bride! premiere 🖤,” she captioned her photo dump from the event. Hough’s DWTS costars hyped her up in the comments section of her post. “Unreal,” Witney Carson wrote, while Sasha Farber added two clapping emojis. “I am on the floor 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥 ,” Ariana Madix raved.

Julianne Hough Returns to Acting in 'The Bride!'

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough took almost a decade off from acting.

Hough stars in The Bride! after an eight-year hiatus from acting. “It was amazing. I honestly couldn't imagine a different project,” she told an outlet at the film’s London premiere on February 26. “This was truly iconic in so many ways, and the fact that I got to be a part of [director] Maggie [Gyllenhaal]'s vision — this message of feminism through empowerment and rock and roll punk. I just think it's so incredible, and she's just such an amazing director.”

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough exposed side b--- in a black gown.

Hough takes part in a movie within the movie, which is inspired by the Frankenstein novel and Bride of Frankenstein film from 1935. “[I] didn't really participate in the actual film. I'm having a new experience with all of you as well,” she admitted.

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough is the current host of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

The dancer gushed over getting to work alongside Gyllenhaal’s brother, Jake Gyllenhaal. “Jake is amazing, and just such a professional,” Julianne expressed. “He's obviously been doing this forever, and just the humility and excitement that he had to come into the studio and we worked together, and it was so much fun.”

Julianne Hough Says 'Dancing With the Stars' Is 'Part' of Her 'DNA'

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough enjoyed working with Jake Gyllenhaal.