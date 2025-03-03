or
BREAKING NEWS
Timothee Chalamet
Julianne Hough Called Out Over 'Awkward' Interaction With Timothée Chalamet on 2025 Oscars Red Carpet

Composite photo of Timothée Chalamet and Julianne Hough.
Source: MEGA

Julianne Hough was called out ovre an 'awkward' interaction with Timothée Chalamet on the Oscars red carpet.

By:

March 3 2025, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Julianne Hough is being mocked after sharing a clip of an interview with Timothée Chalamet on her TikTok page.

Photo of Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet was asked about his dance moves by Julianne Hough.

“Alright, we’ve got a little mic right here, we’ve got Timothée Chalamet. Do you have any, like, dance moves that you go to? Like a go-to [move]?” she asked Chalamet.

He turned the question around on her, asking if she had any. The Dancing With the Stars co-host admitted she did, as she showed off her body roll to the camera. After asking her where she learned the move, Hough claimed she came “out of the womb” doing it.

Photo of Julianne Hough
Source: MEGA

People called Julianne Hough's interaction with Timothée Chalamet 'awkward.'

“You did that as a baby?” he asked. “That didn’t mess up your spine the rest of your life? You didn’t have to do spinal adjustments?”

As she laughed, Hough admitted she does currently do spinal adjustments, leading Chamalet to awkwardly reply, “Okay, thanks.” “Hey, thanks for talking to me with a little mic,” Hough stated as she wrapped up the interview.

“Alright, have a good one,” he said politely before bolting away.

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet is currently dating Kylie Jenner.

TikTok users took to the comments section, roasting Hough for the interview. “That was awkward,” one member shared, with multiple others noting Chalamet had “no idea” who Hough was.

While some stated they think he’s quieter/“less interesting” since dating Kylie Jenner, another user had a different explanation for the headline-making exchange. “Dude spent 5 years preparing for his role as [Bob] Dylan, while making other movies at the same time,” they said. “He didn’t win an Oscar. He feels defeated and upset. Give him a break.”

Others called the A Complete Unknown actor “rude."

Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor, but ended up losing to Adrien Brody. Upon finding out the results, Chalamet applauded for Brody and embraced Jenner.

Photo of Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet was nominated for the Best Actor award.

While losing the coveted award was likely not the best moment in his career, things in his love life appear to be going well. As OK! reported, Jenner is completely smitten with her man. “Kylie swears she’s never been in love like this before, they connect in every way, and she’s completely in awe of him,” a source shared.

"You just have to look at the way her style, and even her body, has changed in the two years that they’ve been together,” the insider spilled of the duo, who were first romantically linked in April 2023. “She’s doing everything she can to be his perfect woman because she wants to hang on to him for life.”

