Kylie Jenner 'Swears She's Never Been in Love Like This Before' Amid Timothée Chalamet Romance: 'They Connect in Every Way'

“Kylie swears she’s never been in love like this before, they connect in every way, and she’s completely in awe of him. You just have to look at the way her style, and even her body, has changed in the two years that they’ve been together,” the insider spilled of the duo, who were first romantically linked in April 2023. “She’s doing everything she can to be his perfect woman because she wants to hang on to him for life.”

The mother-of-two — who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott — is “so happy with” the Dune alum that she “lives in constant fear that it might end, so her solution to that is getting him to marry her,” the source claimed.