Kylie Jenner 'Swears She's Never Been in Love Like This Before' Amid Timothée Chalamet Romance: 'They Connect in Every Way'

Composite photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023.

By:

Feb. 23 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Will Kylie Jenner lock Timothée Chalamet down?

According to a source, The Kardashians star, 27, is head over heels for the Oscar-nominated actor, 29, and wants to take things to the next level.

Source: CBS

According to the source, Kylie Jenner 'is doing everything she can to be the perfect woman' for Timothée Chalamet.

“Kylie swears she’s never been in love like this before, they connect in every way, and she’s completely in awe of him. You just have to look at the way her style, and even her body, has changed in the two years that they’ve been together,” the insider spilled of the duo, who were first romantically linked in April 2023. “She’s doing everything she can to be his perfect woman because she wants to hang on to him for life.”

The mother-of-two — who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott — is “so happy with” the Dune alum that she “lives in constant fear that it might end, so her solution to that is getting him to marry her,” the source claimed.

Now that the pair has made their relationship more public, Jenner wants to make things official.

“She’s been dropping hints and he does talk about things like they have a future, so it’s not like it’s totally out of the question,” the confidante dished. “She’s just in a much bigger hurry than he is. She does have a huge ace up her sleeve that she can drop to, hopefully, make it a deal he can’t refuse, and that’s to elope with no prenup, that’s how badly she wants this.”

Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is in a 'bigger hurry' to settle down with Timothée Chalamet than he is with her, a source claimed.

Not only does the makeup mogul want a ring, but she is also itching to expand her family with the New York native.

Jenner would “100 percent love” to have kids with Chalamet, the source alleged, adding, “If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon.”

Kylie Jenner

As OK! previously reported, the reality TV star and the Little Women lead were last spotted on Saturday, February 15, at the 2025 BAFTA Awards in London.

Source: @Variety/X

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet recently attended the 2025 BAFTA Awards and the Berlin Film Festival together.

In footage and photos from the night, the celebs were seen getting handsy with one another while sitting in their seats. At one point, Jenner even put her hand on Chalamet’s upper thigh.

The brunette beauty donned a low-cut V-neck sequin gown for the outing, while the Hollywood hunk dressed in a black suit to match his lover.

Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner wants to 'elope with no prenup' with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Just one day before, the stars packed on the PDA at the Berlin Film Festival, where they held hands throughout the event.

Life & Style reported on how much Jenner wants a future with Chalamet.

