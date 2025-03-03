Timothée Chalamet Kisses Kylie Jenner at 2025 Oscars, Reality Star Stuns in Sparkly Cleavage-Baring Gown: Photos

As OK! previously reported, Jenner and Chalamet's relationship is only growing stronger by the day.

"Kylie swears she’s never been in love like this before. They connect in every way, and she’s completely in awe of him," a source recently gushed to a news outlet. "You just have to look at the way her style, and even her body, has changed in the two years that they’ve been together. She’s doing everything she can to be his perfect woman because she wants to hang on to him for life."