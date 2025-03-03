Timothée Chalamet Kisses Kylie Jenner at 2025 Oscars, Reality Star Stuns in Sparkly Cleavage-Baring Gown: Photos
All eyes were on Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Oscars!
The actor walked the Sunday, March 2, red carpet solo in a butter yellow suit, but once inside Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, he was joined by the reality star.
The mom-of-two, 27, looked gorgeous in a sparkly sleeveless black gown that featured a low-cut neckline and cutouts below the chest and at the waist.
The two packed on the PDA despite the cameras, as they shared a few kisses and held hands while walking around the venue to mingle with other celebrities.
The couple, who began dating in April 2023, kept their romance out of the spotlight until recently, as the makeup mogul also joined the Best Actor nominee, 29, at the 2025 Golden Globes, BAFTAs and an overseas film festival.
Before the big day, it was unclear if Jenner would join him for the Academy Awards, as her friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero suddenly passed away around one week ago.
The bombshell and her makeup artist kept Guerrero in their thoughts while getting ready for tonight's show.
"Today was really hard without you, but I know how excited you were for Ky to attend the Oscars," Ariel Tejada captioned a photo of Jenner all dolled up. "I felt your energy guiding us today. I hope we did you proud🤍 we love you forever 🕊️."
As OK! previously reported, Jenner and Chalamet's relationship is only growing stronger by the day.
"Kylie swears she’s never been in love like this before. They connect in every way, and she’s completely in awe of him," a source recently gushed to a news outlet. "You just have to look at the way her style, and even her body, has changed in the two years that they’ve been together. She’s doing everything she can to be his perfect woman because she wants to hang on to him for life."
With their two-year anniversary around the corner, the insider hinted a ring could be coming sooner than later.
"She’s been dropping hints and he does talk about things like they have a future, so it’s not like it’s totally out of the question," the source said of a potential engagement. "She’s just in a much bigger hurry than he is. She does have a huge ace up her sleeve that she can drop to, hopefully, make it a deal he can’t refuse, and that’s to elope with no prenup, that’s how badly she wants this."
Jenner shares her two children, daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott.