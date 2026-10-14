Julianne Hough's Bold Leather Arm Gloves, Matching Crop Top and Feathered Skirt Trolled by 'DWTS' Fans: 'I Always Hate What She’s Wearing'

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough made a fashion statement in the ballroom that quickly caught fans' attention — and not for the right reasons. The 38-year-old returned for Week 5 of ABC's hit reality dance competition, Dancing With the Stars, which she co-hosts alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @JULESHOUGH/INSTAGRAM Julianne Hough had her abs on full display in the crop top and low-rise skirt.

This week, the stars and their pro partners performed to hits by former Super Bowl halftime performers; however, minutes into the Tuesday, October 13 broadcast, Hough shocked viewers with a bold two-piece outfit. The eye-catching look featured a maroon leather crop top and matching arm gloves, which she paired with a light-pink feathered skirt and closed-toed pumps.

Article continues below advertisement

The Internet Was Quick to Criticize Julianne Hough's Look

Source: @JULESHOUGH/INSTAGRAM One social media user called Julianne Hough's outfit 'atrocious.'

The ensemble, designed by the luxury fashion brand Balenciaga, quickly gained traction online, with one person claiming, "Julianne Hough fire your stylist or hire one i’m sorry." Another wrote, "Genuinely, I always hate what she’s wearing." "What the actual f--- is Julianne's Roald Dahl a-- outfit," trolled a third before adding, "Her stylist HATES her." A fourth commented, "Why does Julianne Hough always look like she had several different ideas for an outfit and just decided to wear a piece from each one?" "Can someone please explain what Julianne Hough is wearing on DWTS?? That is the most atrocious thing I think I’ve ever seen," penned a fifth.

Article continues below advertisement

@callmebabyagain genuinely, i always hate what she’s wearing 😭 — gaby! 🪩 16 (@kisscoera) October 14, 2026 Source: @KISSCOERA/X Julianne Hough's outfit received hate online.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough Received Backlash Earlier in the Season

Source: DISNEY Juliane Hough wore a sheer shirt and a high-low skirt for the premiere.

This is not the first time Hough has received backlash for her on-air style, with viewers having a similar opinion about her Season 35 premiere look just a few weeks ago. Donning another two-piece look, consisting of a long-sleeved see-through shirt, a black bra and a ruffled high-low skirt, one person claimed, "Julianne seriously needs to fire her stylist." A separate social media user wondered at the time, "Why did Julianne's stylist do her dirty?"

'I Was So Excited to Showcase My Personal Style'

Source: @JULESHOUGH/INSTAGRAM In 2023, Julianne Hough shared that her style has 'evolved so much' over the years.