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Julianne Hough's Bold Leather Arm Gloves, Matching Crop Top and Feathered Skirt Trolled by 'DWTS' Fans: 'I Always Hate What She’s Wearing'

Julianne Hough
Source: @JULESHOUGH/INSTAGRAM

Julianne Hough wore a look designed by Balenciaga.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

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Julianne Hough made a fashion statement in the ballroom that quickly caught fans' attention — and not for the right reasons.

The 38-year-old returned for Week 5 of ABC's hit reality dance competition, Dancing With the Stars, which she co-hosts alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

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Julianne Hough
Source: @JULESHOUGH/INSTAGRAM

Julianne Hough had her abs on full display in the crop top and low-rise skirt.

This week, the stars and their pro partners performed to hits by former Super Bowl halftime performers; however, minutes into the Tuesday, October 13 broadcast, Hough shocked viewers with a bold two-piece outfit.

The eye-catching look featured a maroon leather crop top and matching arm gloves, which she paired with a light-pink feathered skirt and closed-toed pumps.

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The Internet Was Quick to Criticize Julianne Hough's Look

Julianne Hough
Source: @JULESHOUGH/INSTAGRAM

One social media user called Julianne Hough's outfit 'atrocious.'

The ensemble, designed by the luxury fashion brand Balenciaga, quickly gained traction online, with one person claiming, "Julianne Hough fire your stylist or hire one i’m sorry."

Another wrote, "Genuinely, I always hate what she’s wearing."

"What the actual f--- is Julianne's Roald Dahl a-- outfit," trolled a third before adding, "Her stylist HATES her."

A fourth commented, "Why does Julianne Hough always look like she had several different ideas for an outfit and just decided to wear a piece from each one?"

"Can someone please explain what Julianne Hough is wearing on DWTS?? That is the most atrocious thing I think I’ve ever seen," penned a fifth.

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Julianne Hough's outfit received hate online.

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Julianne Hough Received Backlash Earlier in the Season

Image of Juliane Hough wore a sheer shirt and a high-low skirt for the premiere.
Source: DISNEY

Juliane Hough wore a sheer shirt and a high-low skirt for the premiere.

This is not the first time Hough has received backlash for her on-air style, with viewers having a similar opinion about her Season 35 premiere look just a few weeks ago.

Donning another two-piece look, consisting of a long-sleeved see-through shirt, a black bra and a ruffled high-low skirt, one person claimed, "Julianne seriously needs to fire her stylist."

A separate social media user wondered at the time, "Why did Julianne's stylist do her dirty?"

'I Was So Excited to Showcase My Personal Style'

Julianne Hough
Source: @JULESHOUGH/INSTAGRAM

In 2023, Julianne Hough shared that her style has 'evolved so much' over the years.

In 2023, the Footloose actress shared in an interview that she was excited to use her new role as co-host to show off her "personal style."

"When I found out I would be returning for this season of Dancing with the Stars as co-host, I was so excited to showcase my personal style and creative vision each week," she confessed. "After being on this show for so many years, my style has evolved so much."

With assistance from her personal stylist, Jennifer Mazur, "We have been able to take the high energy, glamorous elements of this show and bring a sophisticated, chic, high-fashion vibe to it," the dancer shared.

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