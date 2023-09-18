Julie Chen Moonves Felt 'Stabbed in the Back' After Claiming She Was Forced to Leave 'The Talk' in 2018

The TV personality left in September 2018 after moderating the talk show for eight years. Just a few days later, her husband, Les Moonves, was ousted from CBS after allegations of sexual misconduct and cultural problems in the company came to light. (Les has denied the allegations.)

At the time, Julie didn't address the accusations — instead, she said she needed to "spend more time at home" with him and their son.

“He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being,” she wrote in July 2018. “I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”