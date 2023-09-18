Julie Chen Moonves Felt 'Stabbed in the Back' After Claiming She Was Forced to Leave 'The Talk' in 2018
Julie Chen Moonves is now sharing more details about her 2018 departure from The Talk.
During an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, September 18, the star, 53, said she "felt stabbed in the back," as it was not her decision to leave the series to begin with.
The TV personality left in September 2018 after moderating the talk show for eight years. Just a few days later, her husband, Les Moonves, was ousted from CBS after allegations of sexual misconduct and cultural problems in the company came to light. (Les has denied the allegations.)
At the time, Julie didn't address the accusations — instead, she said she needed to "spend more time at home" with him and their son.
“He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being,” she wrote in July 2018. “I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”
After the ordeal, Julie went on a spiritual journey — something she explains in her new audiobook, But First, God.
"Julie Chen before she found God was a self-absorbed, career-minded, vain, gossipy, fun to be with, but probably kind of a shallow person," she said. "Julie Chen Moonves, who now knows the Lord, is someone who wants to help others, who wants to look at everyone with a soft heart."
"I don’t know if I could have reconciled if I didn’t have God in my life," she said of leaving the show.
When asked about her husband's scandal on GMA, she said, "That's not what we're here to talk about. But of course. Yeah. I know my husband. You know? I know my husband."
In the book, Julie also shared how she explained the scenario to their son, Charlie. "I told him that there were reports that were false about our family, and that, I kept it simple. I said, 'So if you ever hear anything, or you read anything, you come to us first. You know this family. You know who we are. And don't let anyone shake that,'" she recalled.