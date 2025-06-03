'Hungry' Todd and Julie Chrisley Demanding Seven-Figure Deal for New Reality Show After Prison Release: Insider
Todd and Julie Chrisley recently got out of prison after being pardoned by Donald Trump and, now, multiple insiders are claiming they’re asking for a ridiculously large sum of money for a new television show.
The sources who spoke to a media outlet confirmed several production companies are considering making a new show surrounding the Chrisley family, but Todd and Julie are insistent on getting a seven-figure paycheck to do so.
'A Minimum of $5 Million'
“We would love to work with them, but their price tag is way too high,” one reality television producer told a media outlet. “And it's not entirely clear if they'll be worth the money. Will people want to watch them?”
A second producer shared Todd and Julie want a minimum of $5 million to do a new show. “That's where the conversation starts,” they shared. “But they're hoping for a bidding war to take the price much higher.”
'What Will the Angle Be?'
This insider explained “everyone has to decide” what a show about the Chrisley family “will look like” now that they're out of jail.
“What will the angle be?” they elaborated. “That's important in deciding what the cost should be.”
- Todd Chrisley Declares He's Innocent in First Post-Prison Interview: 'I Was Convicted of Something I Didn't Do'
- Savannah Chrisley Addresses Rumor She 'Slept' With Someone in Exchange for Parents' Pardons
- Everything to Know About Todd and Julie Chrisley's Prison Release After Being Pardoned by Donald Trump
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Savannah Chrisley Got a Call from Donald Trump Pardoning Her Parents
As OK! shared on May 27, Donald called Savannah Chrisley to reveal he was going to pardon her parents.
“It’s a terrible thing,” Donald told Savannah, “but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life.”
He added he had heard Todd and Julie were “given a pretty harsh treatment.”
“Congratulate your parents,” he concluded, “I hear they’re terrific people. This should not have happened. Boy, they have good children. You’re no longer children, but I’ll say it anyway. They have good children, don’t they?”
Todd Chrisley Maintains His Innocence
After getting out of prison, Todd held a press conference on May 30 with Savannah, where he maintained his and Julie’s innocence.
“Even though this pardon has happened, I still was convicted of something that I did not do,” he stated. “It could be you. It could be any of you.”
When specifically asked if he had any regrets over the situation, Todd acknowledged he “would have remorse if it was something I did.”
Todd also praised Savannah at the press conference, explaining she “fought a long fight” to get him and Julie released from jail.
“It’s a blessing and then your heart breaks because your child has been placed in that position,” he added.