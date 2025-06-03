'Hungry' Todd and Julie Chrisley Demanding Seven-Figure Deal for New Reality Show After Prison Release: Insider

As OK! shared on May 27, Donald called Savannah Chrisley to reveal he was going to pardon her parents.

“It’s a terrible thing,” Donald told Savannah, “but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life.”

He added he had heard Todd and Julie were “given a pretty harsh treatment.”

“Congratulate your parents,” he concluded, “I hear they’re terrific people. This should not have happened. Boy, they have good children. You’re no longer children, but I’ll say it anyway. They have good children, don’t they?”