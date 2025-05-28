Savannah Chrisley Admits It'll Be 'Hard' for Todd and Julie to Transition Back to Normal Life After Donald Trump Pardons Them From Prison
Savannah Chrisley is beyond ecstatic for her parents to come home from jail — but she knows it'll be a long road ahead for them to transition back to the real world.
Todd and Julie Chrisley are awaiting their imminent release from prison after President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, May 27, that he will be pardoning the reality television stars of their tax evasion and bank fraud crimes.
Savannah Chrisley Gives Update After Trump Pardons
During an appearance on the Tuesday night episode of NewsNation’s On Balance with Leland Vittert, Savannah reflected on the challenges her parents will face returning home after spending nearly three years behind bars. The 27-year-old also provided an estimated timeline of when Todd and Julie will be released from their respective prisons.
"Well, if they don't release them tonight, then hope then it will be tomorrow. So we are just going to get my parents home and get them acclimated back to normal life. It's going to be hard. It's been two and a half years," Savannah admitted.
Savannah Chrisley Not 'Emotionally Prepared' for Todd and Julie's Reunion
The "Unlocked" podcast host confessed she's not "mentally or emotionally prepared" to witness her parents "see each other for the first time or hear each other's voice for the first time, because it has been almost three years."
"Their 29th wedding anniversary was actually on May 25th so they'll have a late wedding anniversary. And we're just super excited and eternally grateful to President Trump and the administration," Savannah continued.
Donald Trump Pardons Todd and Julie Chrisley
Savannah said she was "walking into Sam's Club" when Trump himself called her on the phone to inform her of the major news.
"I didn't know what to do. I just ran back to my car at that point," she explained, noting her younger brother, Grayson, 19, was "in the car" with her. "He actually spoke to the President himself. Grayson got to thank the President for bringing his parents home."
Savannah noted her niece, Chloe — who Todd and Julie adopted from the Chrisley patriarch's estranged son, Kyle, in 2016 — is "still in shock" and "doesn't want to get her hopes up because she feels like something bad is going to is going to happen."
"But I'm excited to be going to get my dad and bringing him home to her. So it's we're excited," Savannah shared.
Donald Trump Says Chrisleys Don't 'Look Like Terrorists'
During her phone call with President Trump, Savannah and the Republican leader discussed how Todd and Chrisley were allegedly accused of terrorism — though this was never a formal charge made against them.
She noted: "He did say he was like, 'you know, you guys don't look like terrorists.' [Those were] his exact words, which was pretty funny, but he just said that their sentences were outrageous and they were treated unfairly from everyone that he has spoken to, and that he wanted to bring my parents home and not just grant them a commutation, but he wanted to give them a full pardon well, and that means that it's like it never happened. They can, they can move on with their with their lives."