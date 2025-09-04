REALITY TV NEWS Julie Chrisley Defends Todd Amid Gay Rumors: 'I Know Who I'm Married To' Source: Chrisley Confessions/YouTube Julie Chrisley defended husband Todd against gay rumors during an episode of 'The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.' OK! Staff Sept. 4 2025, Published 7:23 a.m. ET

Julie Chrisley is stepping up to address swirling rumors about her husband, Todd Chrisley, and his orientation. "I know who I'm married to," Julie, 52, said during the Tuesday, September 2 episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality. "At the end of the day, ok. You can think whatever you want of him because he knows who he is."

Source: @juliechrisley/Instagram Todd Chrisley has denied allegations from former associate Mark Braddock.

The Lifetime docuseries highlighted remarks from Todd's former business associate, Mark Braddock, who claimed to have had an affair with the star of Chrisley Knows Best. Todd, 56, has vehemently denied these allegations, reiterating his stance in a prison call featured on the show. "They've got to be kidding me," Savannah Chrisley recalled about the allegations during her confessional interview. Todd's daughter noted that during the trial, "Mark made claims that he had a relationship with my father. We were all like, 'You got to be effing kidding me.' Our lawyer said it best: Where's the text messages? Where's the phone calls? Where's the letters? Where's anything? … I don't buy it."

Source: @toddchrisley/Instagram Savannah Chrisley defended her father against the accusations.

Todd and Julie, who married in 1996, have built a life together that includes three children: Chase, 29, Savannah, 28 and Grayson, 19. Todd also shares two children from a previous marriage. The couple has openly discussed the foundation of their successful marriage on Chrisley Knows Best, which premiered in 2014. In the latest episodes, Todd's former assistant, Tonya Claytor, came to their defense. "I'm very close with Todd," she said. "I've traveled with him. I've stayed in his house. I've eaten dinner with them. I spend a lot of time with his family. Todd loves Julie. He loves his wife. Todd loves women."

Source: @juliechrisley/Instagram Former assistant Tonya Claytor defended Todd Chrisley, saying he loves 'women.’

In January 2023, Todd addressed Mark's accusations during a candid conversation with his son, Chase. He firmly dismissed any suggestion of infidelity, saying that the rumors are not only baseless but also absurd. "What's insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock," Todd joked on his "Chrisley Confessions" podcast. "A toad. Someone that looks like a thumb. Someone who says he's only had s-- with his wife and me."

Source: @juliechrisley/Instagram Todd Chrisley also denied any allegations of infidelity.